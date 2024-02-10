SC has 4 of the best restaurant scenes in the US for anniversaries in 2024, new ranking shows

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, many South Carolina culinary enthusiasts may be looking for the best new areas to plan their reservations.

Luckily, Mixbook, a highly-rated photo book company, recently ran a survey ahead of the famed holiday of 3,000 couples to uncover the best destinations across the country where couples wish to dine for their anniversary.

Of these responses, four areas across the Palmetto State ranked highly among the best locations in the country for couples to experience the local culinary scene for special occasions. Two of these locales even ranked among the top 10.

First of these is the Lowcountry destination of Hilton Head Island in the state’s southernmost region.

Hilton Head took third overall of 200 total best districts for dinner dates in America as the resort destination is acclaimed for upscale dining against the backdrop of a picturesque island.

“Its relaxed and elegant atmosphere, combined with stunning natural beauty, makes it a prime choice for sophisticated dining in a coastal setting,” detailed the survey.

Next, Myrtle Beach landed in 10th overall for its oceanfront dining experiences, both casual and upscale, for its idyllic scenery and backdrop for a romantic evening.

Charleston’s Historic District was ranked 46th overall, while downtown Greenville came in at 181st on the list.

The top 10 destinations that serve as the best districts in the nation for a romantic dining experience, according to the study, include:

North Beach, California Coconut Grove, Florida Hilton Head Island, South Carolina Florida Keys, Florida South Beach, Florida Old Town Alexandria, Virginia Little Haven, Florida Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona Reno’s Riverwalk District, Nevada Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Dining, South Carolina