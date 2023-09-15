SC attorney general reports ‘factual disputes’ with Alex Murdaugh’s jury tampering claim

Citing procedural issues, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is asking an appeals court to dismiss convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh’s motion for a new trial in the killing of his wife and son. Wilson also hinted that a law enforcement investigation into alleged jury tampering has turned up “significant factual disputes” with the story laid out by Murdaugh’s attorneys in their appeal.

But the state’s top prosecutor also said a new hearing in front of trial judge Clifton Newman may be necessary to hash out the claims raised by defense attorneys Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian. Murdaugh’s attorneys claimed on Sept. 5 that Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill improperly influenced the jury that convicted Murdaugh in March.

The attorney general’s response said it’s possible “an evidentiary hearing will be necessary to properly resolve some of the serious claims raised by” Murdaugh’s attorneys. The defense motion seeking a new trial asked the state Court of Appeals for just such a hearing.

“Objective investigation by SLED remains ongoing, but the inquiry has already revealed significant factual disputes as to claims in Appellant’s motion,” the motion continues. “If no credible evidence can be found to support the claims brought by Appellant, the State will be prepared to argue against the motion before the Honorable Clifton B. Newman on remand.”

But the team that secured a double-murder conviction against the disgraced Lowcountry attorney earlier this year asked the court to dismiss Murdaugh’s motion because it did not include an affidavit from him, which is required under court rules. The attorney general’s office asks that the defense be given time to properly file the appeal.

The response also questions when Murdaugh and his defense team learned of the potential jury issues. Wilson says that in order for the appeal to be granted, Murdaugh and his defense team must have learned of the potential jury tampering after the trial was over. The prosecution’s filing raises questions about whether Murdaugh’s attorneys knew about the issue while the trial was ongoing but didn’t raise them until Sept. 5.

The reply was an answer to a filing made Sept. 5 in the S.C. Court of Appeals by Murdaugh’s defense attorneys, who alleged that Colleton County Clerk of Court Hill unlawfully tampered with the jury that found Murdaugh guilty of killing his wife and son back in March.

In their 65-page filing, defense attorneys Harpootlian and Griffin requested that Murdaugh be given a new trial because, they asserted, the jury tampering denied Murdaugh a fair trial.

The sensational allegations, amplified at a press conference that attracted more than 75 media and interested lawyers, made national news in newspapers such as The New York Times and generated new interest in the already well-publicized Murdaugh murder case.

The prosecutors’ motion cites that press conference when Harpootlian said “I think... we observed it... I was there. I watched it.”

The motion also cites an interview Griffin gave to Good Morning America, in which he said “soon after the trial... actually, as soon as the verdict was rendered, we had gotten some indication from folks in the courtroom that there was something untoward that had happened in the jury room. We didn’t know exactly what, um, and we went on a campaign to find out what.”

“A review of the motion does not reveal precisely when or how it is he learned of the claims he now raises,” the prosecutors’ brief says of Murdaugh, adding that a successful move for a new trial “must show that he did not know of the existence of such evidence at the time of the trial... or that he could not have discovered it by the exercise of due diligence.”

The defense filing contained sworn affidavits by two people who served on the jury, as well as sworn affidavits by defense team staffer Holli Miller that summarized interviews the defense team had with two other jurors. In the filing, the jurors’ names were blacked out.

Harpootlian also wrote a letter to U.S. Attorney Adair Boroughs requesting an FBI investigation. Both the filing and the letter say the alleged jury tampering denied Murdaugh his right to a fair jury trial.