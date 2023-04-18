SC attorney general asks to unseal secret order that released convicted killer early

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office has made a formal request to unseal the secret order that freed convicted murderer Jeroid Price, according to a spokesperson.

Attorney General Alan Wilson filed the four-page motion Tuesday afternoon in Richland County state court to unseal “all documents” in Price’s case.

Wilson is asking that the 5th Circuit’s administrative judge, Robert Hood, unseal the motion in the case that let Price out of prison “for the limited review” of letting the Attorney General’s Office inspect it.

“The Attorney General’s Office is unable to assess potential statutory and constitutional violations related to this release without the ability to review all of the documents under seal,” the motion says.

Then, within 24 hours, Hood would decide whether to seal the records completely or order their partial or full release, the Attorney General’s Office said.

Price, who was serving a 35-year sentence after he was convicted in 2003 for murder in the death of Carl Smalls, was released from prison nearly 16 years early in mid-March under an order purportedly written by now-retired Judge Casey Manning at the request of Price’s attorney, state Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, said 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe.

Carl Smalls at a signing day.

Wilson’s office said in its Tuesday motion that under state law, someone sentenced to prison for murder must serve a “mandatory minimum” term of 30 years and “is not eligible for any credit” that would reduce that sentence.

The motion also said that the victims in the case — relatives of Smalls — were not notified of the efforts to free Price early.

“This office was never served with any motion nor order, nor was it ever made aware of any proceeding or circumstances which would have reduced the defendant’s sentence,” the motion said.

The Smalls family told The State Tuesday that they were “devastated” to discover Price would be released so early.

Rutherford declined to comment when reached Monday about the order. Byron Gipson, the current 5th Circuit solicitor, told The State he knew about the release but declined to comment about the order.

“I’m very pleased. This is the right avenue, exactly what needs to be done. I’m glad the attorney general is taking the initiative,” said Pascoe, who tried the case and won Price’s murder conviction while an assistant 5th Circuit solicitor in Richland County. “I know the Smalls family is very appreciative also.”

Pascoe added, “I have had nothing but good conversations with the AG’s Office since yesterday (Monday) when this was brought to my attention.”

Price’s release has caused rumbles in the legal world after it was reported that Smalls’ family was not informed about the order. It also has raised unanswered questions including, but not limited to, what did the order say, whether there was a hearing and whether any transcript exists.

Carl Smalls at the University of North Carolina.

Smalls’ parents told The State Tuesday they got a call from a victim’s advocate hours before receiving a robocall officially notifying them of Price’s release on March 15.

“It doesn’t sit right with me. It shouldn’t sit right with anybody,” said Sarah Ford, legal director at the South Carolina Victim Assistance Network. “Any time we push victims from the center of what’s happening, we’re going in the wrong direction.”

Price’s conviction and sentence were upheld in a 2006 unanimous decision by the S.C. Supreme Court.

At Price’s trial, a gang expert testified about the history of the Bloods and the Crips, gang activities in Columbia, gang clothing and hand signals. In direct-examination, the expert said Price was a member of the Bloods and was a supreme or officer within the gang.

Wilson’s Tuesday motion was signed by top deputy attorney generals Don Zelenka, Jeff Young and Heather Weiss.

Copies of the motion were sent by email to Rutherford, Gipson and Joanna Delany, another of Price’s defense attorneys.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.