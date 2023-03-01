SC attorneys, observers mixed on possible verdict in Alex Murdaugh trial

Attorneys who have been following the six-week-long Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial say the outcome remains uncertain, but that a guilty verdict or hung jury is likely.

"It could come down to the gut feeling of a single juror," Greenville attorney Cindy Crick said. "I do not think this jury will find him not guilty, but I do think there could be one or more jurors who might hang the jury because they have reasonable doubt and cannot vote to convict."

Greenville attorney William Yarborough said a visit Wednesday to the outdoor kennels at the family property of Moselle, where Murdaugh's wife and younger son were fatally shot in 2021, could be the decision-maker.

"Alex lied about a very incriminating moment, was he there or not there," said criminal defense lawyer Bill Yarborough of Greenville. "I don't think he had a really good reason to say why he lied. If (jurors) think he was lying to protect himself, then yes there will be a conviction. If they think he made a mistake (when he lied), then he walks."

Murdaugh, 54, is charged with murder in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, but has steadfastly denied any involvement. He faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors have laid out a decade-long pattern of deceit, theft, drug abuse, lies and manipulation by Murdaugh to demonstrate that he is lying again about the alleged murders of his wife and son and is guilty.

After visiting the scene Wednesday, attorneys for Murdaugh and the prosecution were to deliver closing arguments. Jury deliberation could begin by Thursday, court officials have estimated.'

Greenville attorney Cindy Crick: State doesn't need to prove Alex Murdaugh's motive

Crick, a criminal defense attorney, formerly worked as a state prosecutor for eight years in the Seventh Circuit Solicitor's Office in Spartanburg.

She recently appeared on "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy" to weigh in on the Murdaugh trial, and spoke with the Greenville News Wednesday.

"The focus seems to be on Alex Murdaugh's character and financial misdeeds versus the state's best evidence, which is Murdaugh's presence at the crime scene, access to weapons, GPS data and iPhone step data around the time of the murders," Crick said.

She said prosecutors don't need to prove motive.

"The key point for the state is we know there were three people at Moselle at the time of the murders," she said. "Two are dead and the other one is the killer. Alex Murdaugh lied about his presence at the scene, and his movements immediately after the murder are suspicious.

"The defense is going to throw shoddy police work, a shaky motive, use of two guns coupled with an expert who believes there were two shooters into a blender and hope what shakes out is reasonable doubt."

She said a visit by jurors to Moselle could be a boost for prosecutors.

"If the jury has lingering questions about how many steps it takes to get from place to place on the property, or whether you could hear a gunshot from the house, it could be very helpful," Crick said.

Greenville attorney Bill Yarborough

Greenville attorney William Yarborough: Alex Murdaugh testimony was 'smart ploy'

Yarborough said he previously worked in the solicitor's office in Richland County, and worked on cases with lead prosecutor Creighton Waters, and Murdaugh defense attorney Jim Griffin. He said he also once tried a case against Murdaugh's lead defense attorney Dick Harpootlian many years ago, and lost.

Yarborough said at first he thought putting Murdaugh on the stand was a bad idea. But Murdaugh became more comfortable and helped his own cause in spite of persistent questioning by Waters.

"I thought it was an interesting ploy and probably a smart ploy to put Alex on the stand," Yarborough said of the defense team. "I don't think (Murdaugh) had a really good reason to say why he lied."

"There is plenty of good circumstantial evidence. I don't see a not guilty verdict," Columbia attorney Eric Bland said.

Columbia attorney Eric Bland: A not guilty verdict unlikely for Alex Murdaugh

Eric Bland, founding partner of Blanc Richter Attorneys in Columbia, is a malpractice lawyer who has followed nearly half of the murder trial. He also produces a podcast, and has been interviewed by many major media outlets.

Bland represented the family of Murdaugh's longtime housekeeper Gloria Satterfield, who died in 2018 in a "trip and fall accident" at their home. He said $7.5 million was recovered for the family.

"I'm admittedly biased because of my dealings with Alex and these cohorts," Bland said. "There is plenty of good circumstantial evidence. I don't see a not guilty verdict."

Bland, who also co-hosts the Cup of Justice podcast about the trial, said because Murdaugh has admitted to lying about what he told authorities and has admitted lying to former clients to steal money, he comes across as hard to believe when he claims he did not murder Paul and Maggie Murdaugh.

"It's a referendum on Alex Murdaugh," Bland said. "Do you believe him, or is it just another set of lies?"Bland said he's not surprised at all the attention the trial has received.

"It's a John Grisham non-fiction book," he said. "You don't have to close your eyes and dream up a crazy story of theft, betrayal, murder, lies, blood, science, power and a whole generational legacy of a family."

Crick said she and the public has been "obsessed" with the murder trial.

"I cannot go anywhere without it coming up in conversation," she said. "It is such a complicated, unbelievable story that left many dead bodies in its wake; and the person on trial is someone who was once responsible for prosecuting these very crimes."

Still, she said it is hard to predict the outcome.'

"It seems like a tie ballgame at this point," she said. "Both sides have experts to support their theory of the case. The state has established Murdaugh is a 'bad guy,' but the defense has established the state has done a 'bad job' investigating and preserving evidence."

