SC authorities find remains of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared in 2009; arrest made in case

Authorities have confirmed the human remains that were found during a search through the woods near the South Carolina coast last week were the remains of Brittanee Drexel, 17, who went missing from Myrtle Beach in 2009, according to WCIV.

During a news conference Monday afternoon, the Georgetown County sheriff also confirmed an arrest has been made in the case.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Reports: Human remains found during search in woods near South Carolina coast

Investigators said Raymond Moody, who is in custody, is accused of burying Drexel. His charges include rape, murder and kidnapping, according to officials.

Last week, authorities said remains were found in Georgetown County during a search on Wednesday and Thursday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Reports: Police focus on convicted sex offender in Brittanee Drexel case

Days before the discovery, Moody, who was previously identified as a person of interest in Drexel’s disappearance, was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice in Georgetown County.

Crews were searching 2.5 miles from a motel where Moody was living at the time Drexel disappeared. Authorities had searched that building extensively when they named Moody a person of interest in Drexel’s 2009 disappearance, WPDE reported.

Authorities are conducting a search in a wooded area of Georgetown County, South Carolina on Thursday morning.

When Moody lived there, the property was in a largely undeveloped area. The nearby subdivision was in its early stages.

The teen, from Rochester, New York, went missing in April 2009 while visiting family members on a trip to Myrtle Beach.

