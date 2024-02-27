SC beach one of the 10 best in the US in 2024, Tripadvisor says. Here’s why and where to find it

The official onset of spring is right around the corner and recent temperatures have been rising.

What better way to enjoy it than by walking along one of South Carolina’s numerous, beautiful, white sand beaches?

Along your walk, you may experience the changing of the tides or spot a number of local wildlife such as sandpipers, ibis, dolphins, starfish, sand dollars, jellyfish or horseshoe crabs.

Luckily, you can now do this on one of the best beaches in the country.

Recently, Tripadvisor released its picks for the 10 best beaches in the U.S. in 2024, and one destination in the Palmetto State made the famed list for the site’s “Traveler’s Choice Awards” “best of the best beaches.”

The winners were selected based on reviews and ratings given on the popular travel platform.

Coligny Beach on the south end of Hilton Head Island placed ninth overall in the nation.

With over 4,000 reviews, the beach encompasses white sand beaches, free parking, a shopping plaza, restaurants for food and drink refreshments, a boardwalk and a beach park area.

Coligny Beach Park is a family-friendly environment that even offers wheelchair accessibility and lifeguards on-site during the busy season.

“Wide sandy shores, gentle ocean breezes, and warm waters make Coligny Beach the perfect spot to soak up some sun. Build sandcastles, collect seashells, watch pelicans, or stroll along the boardwalk and grab a quick bite at the nearby Tiki Bar. There are shallow tide pools to explore plus swings on the boardwalk making it a great place for kids. The beach is accessible, has clean facilities, and lifeguards on duty,” detailed Tripadvior on its selection.

The top 10 beaches to make Tripadvisor’s list of the best beaches in the U.S. included:

Ka’anapali Beach, Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida Poipu Beach Park, Poipu, Koloa, Kauai, Hawaii Hollywood Beach, Florida La Jolla Cove, San Diego, California Cannon Beach, Cannon Beach, Oregon Santa Monica State Beach, Santa Monica, California Driftwood Beach, Jekyll Island, Golden Isles of Georgia, Georgia Coligny Beach, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina Ocean City Beach, Ocean City, Maryland