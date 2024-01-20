SC beachgoers may see stunned, cold sea turtles as temperatures drop. Here’s what to do

People walking along the beach or boating in the waters along the coast may see cold-stunned sea turtles as the temperatures are expected to drop this weekend, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The SCDNR said that turtles may be significantly impacted by the drastic temperature drops, causing them to wash ashore onto beaches or float at the surface with limited mobility.

Temperatures are expected to fall to 15 to 19 degrees overnight and into Sunday and Monday morning for the Myrtle Beach area, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s this weekend.

Because sea turtles are reptiles, their body temperature reflects the environment around them, the SCDNR said in a Facebook post. Once their core temperature drops below 55 degrees, sea turtles become lethargic and can have difficulty swimming and diving. This makes them more susceptible to predators, fatal injuries from boat strikes, and illnesses like pneumonia.

This time of year, the SCDNR primarily sees young green sea turtles, which have shells around a foot in length.

The SCDNR is asking those who see any lethargic, stranded or deceased sea turtles, to call the 24-hour hotline at 800-922-5431. Seat turtle biologists and volunteers from the Sea Turtle Stranding & Salvage Network will respond.