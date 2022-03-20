SC Black community group says man was in mental crisis when shot by Richland deputies

A Black man who was shot and killed Saturday by Richland county deputies did not have a lethal weapon and was in a mental health crisis, according to a community group.

Irvin Moorer-Charley, 34, “only had a small wooden stick in his hand” when Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies shot him, The South Carolina Black Activist Coalition said in a news release Sunday.

Deputies shot him 10 times, the coalition said.

The deputies were responding to a “mental health crisis call” about Moorer-Charley, according to the group.

“We DEMAND accountability,” the coalition said on a flier about a news conference the group and the family of Moorer-Charley were holding at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The shooting happened at about 6 p.m. near Heyward Brockington Road, between Monticello and Fairfield roads.

The sheriff’s department said it was called about domestic violence incident involving a weapon.

Deputies got into a physical altercation with Moorer-Charley, and deputies shot him shortly after, the sheriff’s department said. Deputies did CPR on Moorer-Charley until paramedics arrived.

The Black Activist Coalition said it will be addressing community concerns and calling for transparency at the news conference.