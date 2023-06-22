In SC campaign stop, Ron DeSantis says national security should begin at home

Jun. 22—NORTH AUGUSTA — For Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, national security should begin at home.

Audience members twice asked the Republican presidential candidate his stance on the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia during a town hall event June 22 in North Augusta's Riverview Park Activities Center.

DeSantis said Russian President Vladimir Putin is a bad guy, but national security should begin at home.

"At the end of the day you have to as president, your first priority has to be to defend the American people and defend our country," DeSantis said.

"I get frustrated when they allow an open border here while they're sending money abroad," he added. "You at least have to care about your own border before you worry about some of these other things."

DeSantis said he didn't see how it was possible to be credible abroad if the country isn't strong at home.

He added his first priority if elected would be to remove what he called the "woke" concept from the American military on Day 1 and to secure the border with Mexico. Then he would worry about deterring China in the Pacific and then European security.

DeSantis said China is in many respects more of a threat to the United States than the Soviet Union was during the Cold War. He added something similar to NATO was needed in the Pacific to deter China.

"In Europe what I would say is NATO needs to do more," DeSantis said. "These countries, they need to produce more for their own defense."

DeSantis was also asked in front of about 500 audience members if he supported a national abortion ban.

"In Florida, we respect life," DeSantis said.

He referenced heartbeat bills signed into law in Florida and South Carolina, and said he felt progress on restricting abortion was being made from the ground up.

DeSantis added he was concerned President Joe Biden wanted federal legislation that would legalize abortion until the moment before birth.

Ahead of the town hall, the South Carolina Democratic Party released a statement saying DeSantis was parachuting into the state on the anniversary of the Supreme Court's issuance of the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Party spokeswoman Alyssa Bradley said DeSantis, as Florida governor, signed an "extreme abortion ban" of six weeks that ripped away Florida women's freedom to make their own health care decisions.

DeSantis is one of 10 Republicans seeking the party's 2024 presidential nomination.

A CNN reporter asked DeSantis if he would commit to supporting the Republican nominee if he wasn't that person.

DeSantis said he wanted to let the process of determining the nomination play out and that he would respect the process. He said he wanted to work to beat Biden.

DeSantis' appearance coincided with the release of 15 Republican Statehouse lawmakers who are endorsing his bid. The endorsements, shared first with The Associated Press, came from 11 state House members and four state senators from across the state, with a heavy concentration in South Carolina's conservative Upstate. It's a show of force for DeSantis in a state that current Republican front-runner Donald Trump won handily in the 2016 primary and where he has maintained popularity.

DeSantis' list includes Sen. Josh Kimbrell, a Spartanburg Republican who has been bullish on the governor's candidacy since before he officially entered the race. He called DeSantis "the only candidate in this race who can defeat" Biden.

Many of the new endorsements are from lawmakers who have introduced DeSantis during appearances in the early voting state. One of them, North Charleston Rep. Chris Murphy, praised DeSantis, a former Navy judge advocate general, this month at a Bluffton campaign event as "the only candidate that has worn our nation's uniform." There's also Rep. Micah Caskey, a Marine veteran who hails from Lexington County, another strongly conservative area.

The South Carolina Republican primary is scheduled for Feb. 24.

The winner of the Republican nomination will face the winner of the Democratic nomination, likely Biden, in the Nov. 5, 2024 general election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.