SC child murderer sentenced to 40 years after fatal Lexington County home invasion

Lucas Daprile
·1 min read

A South Carolina woman convicted of murdering an 8-year-old boy has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Linda Monette, 25, of Lexington was sentenced Monday after also being convicted of first degree burglary, attempted armed robbery and criminal conspiracy, according to a release from the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Police believe the 2019 break-in was a drug robbery in which “an exchange of gunfire” occurred between the burglars and the owner of the home. Monette allegedly had an accomplice, and police have not found him yet.

During the home invasion, Mason Hanahan, an Oak Grove Elementary student and Dixie Youth All Star baseball player, was shot to death, according to a previous news release.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Let's reform not ruin the WTO, EU trade chief urges U.S

    "We need reform, not ruin," European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said in a speech at John Hopkins University at the start of a week of talks with U.S. counterparts in Washington. Consigning the WTO to "benign neglect", Dombrovskis said, would be to lose one of the most important tools to advance open and fair trade. Washington continues the policy of former president Donald Trump of blocking appointments to the WTO's appellate body, meaning it cannot effectively intervene to settle global trade disputes.

  • Teens charged with planning Columbine-style attack at their high school

    Two of the students, 15-year-old Alyssa Kucharski and Zavier Lewis, will be charged as adults due to the "serious nature of the charges," the office said.

  • Missouri elementary school teacher and husband plead guilty in Capitol riot case

    Kelsey Wilson had been teaching at a Christian elementary school in Springfield for one month at the time of her arrest.

  • Brian Laundrie's family called the police after Dog the Bounty Hunter showed up on their property

    The North Port Police Department responded to a 911 call from Laundrie's family on Saturday reporting that the reality TV star was on their property.

  • ‘It’s a Nightmare’: Teen Wrestling Champ Gunned Down While Sitting in Her Car

    Chicago Public SchoolsA teen wrestling champion was video-chatting with her sister about Halloween costumes minutes before she was shot and killed while parked in her car outside her Chicago home on Saturday night.Hours later, her family called for justice as gun violence continues to take a devastating toll on the city.Chicago police said that 18-year-old Melissa de la Garza, who had recently graduated high school and was headed to college at the prestigious Art Institute of Chicago, was sittin

  • Self-proclaimed shaman accused of starting California fire said she was trying to boil bear urine: Police

    A California woman professing to be a shaman who was arrested and charged with igniting the wildfire that has thousands of homes under threat claimed the fire was started inadvertently while she was attempting to boil bear urine, authorities said.

  • School bus driver stabbed to death in front of students in Washington state

    A school bus driver was fatally stabbed in front of students after picking them up from a Washington state elementary school Friday afternoon, authorities said. The alleged killer, who is now in custody, got on the bus near Longfellow Elementary in the city of Pasco around 3 p.m. and launched the knife attack as multiple children watched in horror, according to police. The victim lost control ...

  • What Matt Gaetz’s Legal Lineup Tells Us About His Troubles

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty ImagesWhile the federal sex crimes investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has not fueled the kinds of explosive headlines it generated when the news first broke in late March, the case shows no signs of a slowdown.In fact, legal experts told The Daily Beast, the perceived lull is nothing outside the norm and can be chalked up to a number of factors—including a wide range of charges that investigators could be exploring. Although Gaetz and his

  • Federal authorities cash in on safety box seizures as owners fight back

    Married couple Jeni Pearsons and Michael Store aren't wealthy.

  • Man shot, killed by Huntington Beach police identified

    A man allegedly armed with a gun who was shot and killed by Huntington Beach police over the weekend, as the U.S. Open of Surfing was wrapping up for the day, has been identified as a 43-year-old man.

  • R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial

    R. Kelly, the R&B superstar known for his anthem “I Believe I Can Fly,” was convicted Monday in a sex trafficking trial after decades of avoiding criminal responsibility for numerous allegations of misconduct with young women and children. A jury of seven men and five women found Kelly, 54, guilty of all nine counts, including racketeering, on their second day of deliberations. Kelly, wearing a face mask, remained motionless, eyes downcast as the verdict was read in federal court in Brooklyn.

  • White woman allegedly assaults couple in Brooklyn dog park

    A Brooklyn “Karen” allegedly assaulted a Black couple at a dog park in Williamsburg after telling them to stay in […] The post White woman allegedly assaults couple in Brooklyn dog park appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Florida man accused of killing girlfriend, attacking deputy

    A Florida man was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend after he confessed to his mother and she called police, sheriff's officials said Monday. Jason Robinson was arrested Saturday night after a struggle in which he removed a Polk County Sheriff's stun gun and radio and attempted to choke him, the sheriff's office said in a news release. “Had they not gotten involved, this could have been much worse than it already is,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

  • California woman suspected of being serial arsonist pleads not guilty in Fawn Fire

    The California woman charged with starting the Fawn Fire pleaded not guilty. Officials say she might be tied to other fires.

  • ‘We now have a murderer on the loose,’ Florida sheriff says of deputy shooting suspect

    Shortly after Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said Saturday that Deputy Josh Moyers wouldn’t survive Friday’s shooting, he dispensed advice to homeowners who might encounter shooting suspect Patrick McDowell.

  • 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Broomfield Walgreens; 1 in custody

    One man is dead and at least two people were wounded in a shooting outside a Walgreens in Broomfield. One man is in custody.

  • State senator acquitted on 15 charges in federal theft case

    A Tennessee state senator charged with stealing $600,000 in federal grant money from a health care school she operated has been acquitted on 15 of 20 charges, according to court records. U.S. District Court Judge Sheryl Lipman filed the order Sunday after lawyers for Sen. Katrina Robinson filed a motion Friday seeking acquittal on all charges, Memphis news outlets reported. Robinson, 40, a Memphis Democrat elected to the Tennessee General Assembly in 2018, was charged in July 2020 with wire fraud as well as theft and embezzlement involving government programs after the FBI searched the school and her home.

  • Louisiana Camaro Driver Does Donuts, Gets Arrested

    These are the most courteous donuts we’ve ever seen…

  • Man armed with untraceable ‘ghost gun’ shoots four bar patrons before being shot by NYPD sergeant

    A man armed with an untraceable “ghost gun” shot four men during a fight that spilled out of a Manhattan bar early Monday — before he was shot and wounded by an NYPD sergeant, police said. The uniformed sergeant and an officer pulled up to 11:11 Restaurant & Lounge on 10th Ave. near W. 211th St. about 4 a.m. to try to quell a noisy argument among patrons, according to NYPD Chief of Patrol ...

  • Bay Area News Anchor Pulled Off Air Over Dispute About Gabby Petito Coverage (Report)

    KTVU's Frank Somerville wanted to add a note about the disproportionate coverage of missing white women