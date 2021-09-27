SC child murderer sentenced to 40 years after fatal Lexington County home invasion

A South Carolina woman convicted of murdering an 8-year-old boy has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Linda Monette, 25, of Lexington was sentenced Monday after also being convicted of first degree burglary, attempted armed robbery and criminal conspiracy, according to a release from the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Police believe the 2019 break-in was a drug robbery in which “an exchange of gunfire” occurred between the burglars and the owner of the home. Monette allegedly had an accomplice, and police have not found him yet.

During the home invasion, Mason Hanahan, an Oak Grove Elementary student and Dixie Youth All Star baseball player, was shot to death, according to a previous news release.

