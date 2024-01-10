This SC city ranks among ‘most beloved’ US destinations. Why travelers love to visit

South Carolina is home to one of the nation’s “most beloved” vacation destinations — again, a new report finds.

Charleston ranks No. 8 on a list of travelers’ favorite places to visit in the United States, according to results published Tuesday, Jan. 9.

To create its list, travel website Tripadvisor said it studied the “the quality and quantity of reviews” that website users left for U.S. cities for a year leading up to October 2023. Each location was considered for several categories, including up-and-coming places to visit and top places for food lovers.

Why do people love to visit Charleston?

In the resulting lists of “Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best” winners, Charleston ranked No. 2 in the food category.

When it came to fan-favorite travel spots, the city made its mark after travelers said they couldn’t get enough of the nightlife. Charleston also received high marks for its “ghost, historical and cultural tours,” Tripadvisor told McClatchy News in an email.

Meanwhile, the website gave nods to the popular tourist destination for its scenic waterfront views and architecture.

“Charleston is bursting with Southern charm and hospitality,” the website wrote. “The city feels a bit like it’s suspended in time.”

The results came after Charleston earned a spot on last year’s Tripadvisor list. Also in 2023, the city ranked No. 1 on similar fan-favorite lists from Condé Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure, receiving praise for its dining scene and historic setting.

In the latest Tripadvisor rankings, New York City was the nation’s favorite place to take a trip, and New Orleans was the top destination for food. Charleston was the only place in South Carolina to receive recognition in the report.

