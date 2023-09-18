This SC city ranks among nation’s best ‘spots for a perfect fall getaway.’ Here’s why

South Carolina is home to one of the nation’s best “spots for a perfect fall getaway,” a new report finds.

Greenville ranks No. 6 on a list of places praised for their “beautiful scenery, fantastic weather, and wealth of seasonal activities and events,” according to results from USA Today’s 10Best.

“One of the best things about fall is the opportunity to travel to gorgeous places that showcase the vibrant colors and scenery of the season,” 10Best, which creates vacation-related rankings, wrote in its Sept. 15 report.

To create the list, travel experts and editors selected a group of top U.S. fall destinations before the public had the chance to vote on their favorites. Each person could submit up to one vote per day over the course of a month to help determine the winners, according to the contest rules.

Why was Greenville named a top destination?

In the resulting Readers’ Choice Awards, Greenville was the only South Carolina destination to be named a top 10 place to visit this fall. The Upstate city received nods for its breweries and Falls Park on the Reedy, a downtown riverfront park.

“During autumn, visitors can explore Greenville’s thriving food and drink scene and wealth of outdoor attractions with the added bonus of gorgeous fall foliage,” 10Best wrote.

The Greenville area isn’t a stranger to receiving wide recognition. This year, Falls Park ranked among the nation’s best outdoor spaces, and Greenville County was named the top place to live in South Carolina, McClatchy News reported.

But if you’re looking for more fall fun, another place in the region made its mark on a separate seasonal list. 10Best said Denver Downs Farm in Anderson — roughly 30 miles southwest of Greenville — ranked No. 7 in the country for the best corn mazes.

No South Carolina destinations earned top spots on 10Best’s other seasonal lists, which considered favorite U.S. places for apple picking, Oktoberfest celebrations and other seasonal activities. In the past, 10Best has told McClatchy News via email that it doesn’t release how many people votes in its contests.

This time around, the top-ranking place to visit this fall is Gatlinburg, Tennessee, near Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Rounding out the top five:

Allegany County, Maryland, at No. 2

Mackinac Island, Michigan, at No. 3

Branson, Missouri, at No. 4

Stowe, Vermont, at No. 5

