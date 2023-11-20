SC city has seen 5 police chiefs since 2015. New chief focused on ‘upholding accountability’

The city of Chester has a new police chief after three months without one amid concerns about gun violence,

William “Bill” Petty has been appointed to the top job and will take over Nov. 23, according to Malik Whitaker, Chester city administrator.

Petty was first hired by the Chester Police Department in August as a lieutenant, then was named deputy chief days later when the department had no chief. Petty will make $75,000 per year, Whitaker told The Herald.

The city’s last police chief was terminated from his job in August. The former chief had been on the job since January.

The city of Chester has around 5,500 residents in a county of about 32,000 people. It’s located between Rock Hill and Columbia and has its own police force. Though, the sheriff’s office has countywide jurisdiction.

Petty is the fifth police chief in the city of Chester since 2015.

In recent years, Chester police and the sheriff’s office have spoken publicly about crime concerns, specifically gun violence.

In April, Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey held a news conference about an “epidemic” of gun violence after two shootings in Chester County just outside the city limits that had the public anxious over public safety. One happened near a baseball field where children played.

Public records show at least five fatal shootings in Chester County in 2023, including two in the city.

New chief: Accountability comes first

Chester South Carolina Police Chief William Petty in November 2023.

Petty, the new chief, told The Herald the public deserves a safe community.

“My unwavering dedication to this profession has always centered around ensuring the well-being of the communities I’ve had the privilege to serve,” Petty said in a statement to The Herald. “ My vision for the city of Chester is to cultivate a harmonious relationship with our community, fostering an atmosphere of collaboration and mutual support.”

Petty said the police department will be accountable to the public.

“I pledge my commitment to building positive connections and upholding accountability within myself, the department, and, most importantly, to the citizens of Chester,” Petty said. “Together, we can achieve significant accomplishments. I look forward to working hand in hand with all residents to create a safer and more united Chester for everyone.”

City, county public safety

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office took over operational command of the city police in August when there was no chief.

Chester County deputies increased involvement in responding to calls in the city since the summer, Sheriff Max Dorsey told The Herald.

Sheriff’s office oversight duties at the city police department are reduced because Petty became deputy chief, Dorsey said. The sheriff’s office will continue to work with the city police, Dorsey said.

“Now that Deputy Chief Petty has been appointed as the police chief, the sheriff’s office’s role will be to continue to support him and his department to ensure every effort is made to provide safety for the citizens of Chester,” Dorsey said Thursday. “Our office is committed to working with the police department as a partner in providing professional law enforcement services to the citizens of the City of Chester.”

City leaders pledge support

Whitaker, the city administrator, and Carlos Williams, mayor of Chester, said in a statement the city believes it has the right person in Petty to the lead the department.

Petty came to Chester in August after serving as Limestone University police chief in neighboring Cherokee County for about five years.

Petty previously served as director of campus safety at Trine University in Fort Wayne, In. He was also a detective for the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department in Indiana.