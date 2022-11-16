SC college recruiter charged with exposing himself to minor after Rock Hill college fair

A South Carolina college recruiter faces sex-related charges after he was arrested late Tuesday by Rock Hill Police and State Law Enforcement Division agents.

Emanuel Trevon Jones, 25, is charged with disseminating obscene material to a minor and criminal solicitation of a minor, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Jones obtained the victim’s contact information on Nov. 7 at a college fair at a high school in Rock Hill, police said.

Jones is charged with then sending explicit photos to the student by text, said Rock Hill Police Lt. Michael Chavis. Jones later made a Facetime call to the victim and exposed himself, Chavis said.

Police became involved after the victim told a school counselor about the messages, according to police documents.

Rock Hill police declined to say which school in the Rock Hill School District was involved in the incident. Rock Hill police serve Northwestern and South Pointe high schools. A third high school, Rock Hill High, is in the jurisdiction of the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Police also declined to say what college Jones was representing as a recruiter.

Both charges against Jones are felonies under South Carolina law. Disseminating obscene material to a minor carries up to five years in prison for a conviction and criminal solicitation of a minor carries up to 10 years, state law shows.

Jones remained jailed Wednesday after a judge gave him a $90,000 bond in a court hearing in Rock Hill Municipal Court.

It remains unclear if Jones has a lawyer.

Check back for updates on this story.