SC company that moved bodies for coroner’s office sues Richland County

The company that transported bodies for Richland County is suing the county, claiming the coroner’s office breached a contract.

In a suit filed in Richland County court Thursday, T & L Transport Services claims that the Richland County Coroner’s Office “breached the contract by failing and refusing to allow (the company) to provide the goods and services to the county under the contract.”

The coroner’s office referred all questions to Richland County, which did not respond to a request for comment by Saturday.

The transport company moved bodies for the coroner’s office and provided specialty body bags, according to the suit. Nothing about its service should have made the county stop working with it, the company said in the suit.

The county coroner’s office stopped using T & L Transport Services in April 2021 despite its contract lasting until the next month, the suit claims.

The transport company is suing for an unspecified amount of money it lost because of the breach of contract.

Attorney Tobias G. Ward is representing the company in the legal action.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford took office in January 2021.