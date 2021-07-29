SC congresswoman to Pelosi on mask mandate: ‘Come and get me’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Trainor
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, of South Carolina’s First Congressional District, accused Democratic U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of an “insane power grab” after the House reinstated a mask mandate amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

“Madam Speaker, your insane power grab is showing,” Mace tweeted on Thursday morning. “Today I’m not wearing a mask outside of the chamber b/c I follow science — not Pelosi. Come and get me.”

The tweet was accompanied by a video of an unmasked Mace walking through what she described as the “tunnels” on Thursday morning, presumably in the U.S. Capitol complex.

“I’m socially distanced from anybody else,” Mace said. “I’ve had COVID. I’ve had two vaccinations. I’m washing my hands. I’m even wearing my mask inside the (House) chamber. But I’m not going to wear it anywhere else. So Madam Speaker, come and get me.”

The tweet and video from Mace came after Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the top doctor in Congress, recommended a return to masks in the Capitol. As reported by The New York Times, Pelosi made the mandate official on the House floor.

The mask debate in Congress is being rekindled just as the Centers for Disease Control has updated its mask guidance, saying that even fully vaccinated people should wear masks indoors in areas where transmission of COVID-19 is high. The CDC also has recommended that students and teachers wear masks at school, regardless of vaccination status. The new recommendations come as the U.S. has seen rising coronavirus rates with the wide spread of the delta variant of the virus.

Mace, who was elected to the U.S. House in 2020, had COVID in June 2020, and was vaccinated earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, of South Carolina’s Fifth District, also has been talking about the mask rules.

“Dems are weak on crime all across America,” Norman tweeted. “But don’t worry, if my fully vaccinated staff is caught mask-less, that’s an arrestable offence in the Dem-controlled House.”

Norman was one of three House Republicans who lost appeals over $500 mask fines earlier this summer.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pelosi calls McCarthy 'a moron' for objection to mask mandate

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday scoffed at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s assertion that the return of a mask mandate on Capitol Hill was “not based on science.”

  • Tempers flare in U.S. Congress as COVID-19 mask mandates return

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Tempers flared in the U.S. Congress on Wednesday after its chief physician urged lawmakers to resume wearing masks to slow the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, with the top Democrat labeling Republican opposition as "moronic." A high-ranking aide to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi stopped short of confirming a report based on garbled audio that Pelosi called her Republican counterpart "such a moron" because of his opposition to the new directive. "The Speaker believes that saying a mask requirement is 'not a decision based on science' is moronic," Drew Hammill, deputy chief of staff for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said in a tweet https://twitter.com/Drew_Hammill/status/1420391351997304834.

  • Democrat decries 'craziness' of McCarthy mask resistance

    "Just stop with this craziness," the Ohio Democrat said inside the House of Representatives, emphasizing that masking inside Congress was about health and safety for all lawmakers, their staff, and their families. Late on Tuesday, Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending physician for Congress, required the use of masks indoors where people are congregating. It followed a similar move by the White House after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new mask recommendations to stem the spread of the new variant.But House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy decried the rule, tweeting: "Make no mistake - The threat of bringing masks back is not a decision based on science, but a decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state."Rep. Ryan called McCarthys stance "immature," and saying that subjecting the Congressional doctor to mockery was beneath a party's leadership."We're trying to be safe. Trying to protect our family members. Our kids. Our parents. Close relatives. And the minority leader mocks that," Ryan said.

  • Dear fellow conservatives: Have you not noticed that people are still dying?

    Masks and vaccines, which seek only to control the virus and not you, aren’t in any way part of that big-government problem. | Opinion from Michael Ryan

  • 'Here we go again': GOP not the only ones questioning updated CDC masking guidance

    People who got vaccinated so they could toss their masks are frustrated by the switch.

  • Arizona and Michigan election officials plead with Congress for protection against mounting threats and harassment: 'We need your help'

    "If it weren't for the work of local election officials, none of you would be here in this room," Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey told lawmakers.

  • Trump slams McConnell for 'weak' leadership and blames 'RINOs' for 'ruining America'

    Former President Donald Trump decried Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for his "weak leadership" of the Republican Party.

  • Washington mayor proposes hiring 170 additional officers after city defunded police

    Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser is proposing hiring 170 additional officers after the city's effort to defund law enforcement last year led to a freeze in acquisitions.

  • McCarthy sidesteps whether he still thinks Trump bears Jan. 6 responsibility

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sidestepped a question about whether he still thinks former President Donald Trump bears responsibility for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, saying that information he learned since then backs up his pivoting to place blame on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for security failures that day.

  • Conservative group files campaign finance complaint against Gretchen Whitmer

    A conservative group in Michigan has filed a campaign finance complaint against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, alleging she received illegal contributions during her recent record-breaking fundraising haul.

  • Tucker Carlson Falsely Calls Dr Fauci ‘The Guy Who Created COVID’ (Video)

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson continued to imply that infectious disease expert and White House advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci somehow is responsible for creating the coronavirus pandemic during Wednesday night’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” Tucker was talking about so-called breakthrough cases of COVID-19; instances where people who are fully vaccinated still come down with the virus. In doing so, he questioned Fauci’s comments on the virus’ ability to infect those with both vaccine doses and

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says most Republicans in Congress privately don’t believe Trump’s election-fraud claims but repeat them in public anyway

    Kinzinger, a Republican outspoken against Trump, also said "a lot" of his GOP colleagues had privately praised his work on the Jan. 6 commission.

  • What does high COVID transmission mean? Map shows you areas where CDC recommends masks

    The CDC said this week that fully vaccinated people who are in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission levels should wear face masks in public indoor settings.

  • Build it back bluer: Biden tries to flip 'Trump country' voters

    President Joe Biden's domestic travel schedule appears to have two clear goals in mind: ginning up support for his infrastructure and economic proposals while boosting Democrats' electoral chances heading into the 2022 midterm elections.

  • ‘A very McCarthyism feel’: Idaho teachers say McGeachin’s task force stokes fear, confusion

    “It’s a distraction from what’s really happening in the classroom. It’s a distraction from the real needs of our children.”

  • Drama in Congress as mask mandates return

    "This is just about more control." House Republicans bristled at new guidance from the Capitol physician Wednesday mandating mask wearing.Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and many of his fellow Republicans refused to mask up: "We are vaccinated, we're not a hotspot, but they're forcing you to wear a mask, not in the Senate, but in the House." This after the CDC on Tuesday said vaccinated people should wear masks indoors in areas of substantial or high COVID-19 transmission, due to the increased transmissibility of the Delta variant. A high-level aide for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Republican opposition was quote “moronic” after a report based off of garbled audio said Pelosi called McCarthy a “moron.” Pelosi later downplayed the moment. REPORTER: “Is Kevin McCarthy a moron, and if so - why?” PELOSI: “I said in my earlier comments, science, science, and science… To say that wearing a mask is not based on science I think is not wise and that was my comment. and that is all I am going to say about that.” The move to re-mask in Congress comes the same day The White House told federal employees working in areas with substantial or high COVID community spread to mask up indoors, regardless of vaccination status, according to an email seen by Reuters. As cases rise in the U.S., New York state and California said their employees would soon need to be fully vaccinated to return to work or get tested regularly. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo: "President Biden has reported that he's going to announce soon that all federal employees must be vaccinated or get tested. New York State is doing the same.” That announcement is expected to come on Thursday, when the president is expected to roll out further mandates as part of a more aggressive campaign to control the spread of COVID.

  • Governor Abbott Bans Ground Transportation of Migrants Who Pose COVID Risk in Texas

    Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order Wednesday restricting ground transportation of undocumented migrants who pose a risk of transmitting COVID in the Texas interior.

  • Officer Michael Fanone Hits Back at Right-Wing ‘Entertainment Media': ‘I’m Not a Crisis Actor’ (Video)

    Officer Michael Fanone railed on Wednesday against right-wing media coverage of his testimony a day earlier before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “The facts are the facts. What happened to me, the injuries I sustained — you don’t have to take my word for it. You can watch the video,” he said during an appearance on “New Day,” CNN’s morning show. “I’m not a crisis actor. I’m a 20-year veteran of the Metropolitan Police Department here in Washington, D.C. I’ve se

  • GOP Rep. Clyde defends comparison of Jan. 6 rioters to "tourists" during fiery exchange

    Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) defended comments made during a House committee hearing in which he compared the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot to a "normal visit." The big picture: In a heated back-and-forth during a Rules Committee meeting on Tuesday, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who sits on the select committee investigating the attack, pressed Clyde on whether he had watched the officers' testimony earlier in the day.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subsc

  • CDC: Vaccinated people should get tested after exposure even if they show no symptoms

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revised its COVID-19 testing guidance for fully vaccinated people, recommending tests after exposure even if they don't show any symptoms.Flashback: The agency previously said that fully vaccinated people did not need tests after coming into contact with an infected person unless they experienced symptoms.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The new testing guidelines came the same day that