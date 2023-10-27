SC convenience store shooting upgraded to murder charges after victim dies

Two men are facing murder charges after a man shot in a Midlands convenience store last week has died.

On Oct. 18, Karon Commander was found on the floor of Sambo’s Grocery on Sumter Highway south of Bishopville with a gunshot wound to his neck, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office reported. Commander was taken to a local hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries and died on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

After Commander’s death, both Dequa Teier Davis, 29, and Drayquan Tyquise Shaw, 21, had the previous charge of attempted murder upgraded to murder. Both men had been arrested after their car was stopped by state troopers in Aiken County, more than 100 miles away from the scene of the crime, through the cooperation of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division’s fugitive task force, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shaw is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office also announced that Khayla Elizabeth Davis has been charged with being an accessory after the fact. All three are being held in the Sumter County Detention Center awaiting bond.