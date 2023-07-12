SC convicted murderer back in custody after secret judge order released him 16 years early

A convicted South Carolina killer who was released from prison 16 years early is back in custody, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officials said Wednesday.

Jeroid Price is back in custody 77 days after law enforcement called on the convicted murderer to turn himself in after the South Carolina Supreme Court voided an order signed by now-retired Judge Casey Manning that allowed Price to serve 19 years of a 35-year murder sentence. The order was voided on April 26.

Price was taken into custody following an FBI stakeout in the New York City area, where he was arrested by federal agents and members of the New York Police Department.

Further information about how law enforcement found Price and his most recent arrest was not available.

No injuries were reported in the arrest.

Upon his return to South Carolina, Price will be taken to Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia, where he will remain until his permanent custody placement is determined, according to SLED.

In 2003, Price was convicted of the 2002 shooting death of Carl Smalls Jr., a former football player at the University of South Carolina and the University of North Carolina. Smalls was enrolled at UNC when he was killed by Price at a Columbia-area nightclub.

Price’s early release from a New Mexico state prison was the result of a secret order signed by Manning that was requested by his attorney, state Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, and the 5th Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson, whose office covers Kershaw and Richland counties.

The order only came to light late April after 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe, who prosecuted Price while working for the 5th Circuit in 2003, disclosed to media about Price’s early release. That triggered a wave of controversy and response from law enforcement to Gov. Henry McMaster. It also raised questions about cozy relationships with judges and lawyer-legislators.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department offered a $60,000 reward for information that led to Price’s capture and return to prison.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.