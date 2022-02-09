SC cop charged with voluntary manslaughter in shooting of Black man in Georgetown Co.

A South Carolina police officer who was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting and killing a Black man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, according to online jail records for the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Cassandra Dollard, 52, was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center at 1:23 p.m., records show.

Dollard was employed as a sergeant with the Hemingway Police Department, according to a Facebook post from the Town of Hemingway dated Jan. 9.

Dollard, who is Black, is accused of shooting and killing a Black man Sunday in Georgetown County.

Robert Langley, 46, was shot and killed after a police chase that began in Williamsburg County ended with a car crash in Georgetown County.

After the shooting, Langley was taken to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, where he died, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. An autopsy will be performed Friday at Medical University of South Carolina.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.

The Hemingway Police Department was established July 2021, according to a Facebook post from the agency. At the time, the department had three officers, including the chief, according to the post.

Langley’s family held a press conference Wednesday morning in Georgetown County calling for justice in his killing.

“We do know Robert Langley should be alive today. We do know he was taken from us in a cruel fashion — in an unjust fashion. We know that he was unarmed,” said Bakari Sellers, the Civil Rights attorney representing the Langley family.

“From what we’ve seen today on that video we can tell you that we believe, and this family believes, a crime was committed.”