SC correctional officer charged after allegedly letting an inmate get attacked

A South Carolina correctional officer has been accused of allowing an inmate to get attacked then lying about it.

Beverly Annette Bracey, 47, of Irmo was charged with misconduct in office for failing to intervene in the July 1 assault at Broad River Correctional Institution that “resulted in serious bodily injury,” according to the arrest warrant.

After the incident, Bracey was fired, according to a news release from the S.C. Department of Corrections.