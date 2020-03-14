SC corrections officer charged with sending nude photos and candy to inmate

A corrections officer at McCormick Correctional Institution was fired and charged with misconduct and contraband smuggling after sending naked pictures of herself and giving candy to an inmate, the South Carolina Department of Corrections said.

Department police accuse Breanna Rouse, 23, of unlawfully communicating with an inmate by sending him pictures of her genitals by cell phone, according to a warrant.

She was charged Friday.

Rouse also provided Jolly Rancher candies and sunflower seeds to the inmate, the corrections department alleged. Those items and the nude photographs “are deemed as contraband,” the warrant said.

The former prison guard provided the inmate with the photos and snacks between Jan. 6 and March 12, according to the warrant. She was charged with misconduct in office and furnishing contraband to a prisoner, a felony.

Rouse faces up to ten years imprisonment and a fine of ten thousand dollars if convicted on the contraband charge, according to S.C. statutes. If found guilty on the misconduct charge, a judge could sentence her to an additional year in prison.

McCormick Correctional Institution is a high-security prison in McCormick County that houses violent offenders and inmates with behavioral issues, according to the corrections department.