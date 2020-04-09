SC could miss out on more than $1B because of the coronavirus, budget forecasters say

State government budget forecasters are projecting a loss of $507 million in general fund revenue to the state coffers for the rest of this fiscal year which ends in June because of the slow down due to the coronavirus.

However, the projection is the best guess as it may be several months before new revenue figures come into the state.

Revenues for the 2020-21 fiscal year, beginning July 1, also could come in $643 million less than what state economic forecasts previously projected.

To arrive at its latest projections, showing less revenue growth than before the coronavirus hit the state, the state Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office assumed the state would be locked down for three months of quarantine, starting in mid-March.

The economic forecast is likely to change, as they typically do, as state economists gather more data on how the pandemic is impacting the economy.

One key factor in the lack of certainty is a lag in collection of tax revenue as tax deadlines have been pushed back as well as the lag in reporting of sales tax revenue.

“We’re kind of flying in the dark, here. (We’re) flying blind on what’s going to happen,” said RFA Executive Director Frank Rainwater.

State economists had predicted that lawmakers would have an extra $1.9 billion to spend in next year’s state budget, starting July 1, including about $815 million of recurring revenue, meaning money from state revenue growth expected to flow into the state budget year after year. However, because of the economic slow down, $1.2 billion of that extra money is not expected to come in, they said Thursday.

Rainwater said the RFA doesn’t expect an effect on the state’s base budget, but one time projects or one time increases may not materialize.

