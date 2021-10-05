SC couple charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot likely to plead guilty, lawyer says

John Monk
·2 min read
In this article:
A Charleston area couple will likely plead guilty to charges related to the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, their attorney said Tuesday in a virtual hearing before a federal judge.

John Hubert Getsinger Jr. and his wife, Stacie Ann Hargis-Getsinger, of Hanahan, a city in Berkeley County just north of Charleston, will likely make their plea during a hearing scheduled for Dec. 2. They were represented by attorney Charles George.

During the hearing, assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Franks said he is strongly considering asking for some prison time for the Getsingers, who face misdemeanor charges.

Judge Emmet Sullivan, who spoke from Washington, said he is wrestling with what would be the proper sentence for defendants such as the Getsingers, who have no criminal record and face only misdemeanor charges.

Referring to the storming of the Capitol that shut down Congress, Sullivan said he wants to make sure any sentence he gives has the proper deterrent effect for those who might contemplate similar actions in the future.

The FBI arrested the Getsingers in June after four people called an FBI tips line separately to report information they had about the couple making claims about being in the Capitol building on Jan. 6, according to a criminal complaint in the case.

One caller told the FBI that a video exists of “the Getsingers entering the Capitol Building saying, “This is War! We’re storming the Capitol!” the complaint said.

Another informant told the FBI that Stacie Getsinger had posted on her Facebook page, “The (presidential) election was rigged, and this ain’t over,” the complaint said.

All criminal charges against the alleged Jan. 6 rioters are being handled by the U.S. Attorney’s office in the District of Columbia.

“In the eight months since Jan. 6, more than 600 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including at least 185 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing,” said a statement on the District of Columbia U.S. Attorney’s web site.

This story will be updated.

