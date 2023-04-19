SC couple dubbed ‘modern-day Bonnie and Clyde’ sentenced on $1.5M mail fraud scheme

A South Carolina couple who dubbed themselves a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for using stolen mail to raid people’s bank accounts across three states, including Georgia.

The couple was able to steal millions of dollars.

Michael Boatwright, 33, of Chesterfield, S.C., was sentenced to 150 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud, according to a U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. He was also ordered to pay $427,131,37 in restitution for losses to the victims and spend five years of supervised release after his prison term.

Boatwright’s girlfriend and co-defendant, Stephanie Michelle Lea Napier, is currently serving a 28-month prison term for conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

According to court documents, Boatwrite and Napier drove around Georgia, South Carolina and Florida and stole mail from mailboxes, getting personal information from the mail and then using that information to gain access and control their victims’ bank accounts.

The couple stole or attempted to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars and attempted to steal more than $1.5 million.

“These thieves didn’t just steal their victims’ mail; they stole their money, their privacy, and their sense of security,” said U.S.attorneys said. “They are now being held accountable for their insidious acts.”