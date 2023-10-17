SC Court of Appeals grants Alex Murdaugh motion to stay murder appeal, probe jury tampering

The South Carolina Court of Appeals has granted convicted murderer Richard "Alex" Murdaugh's motion to stay his murder conviction and twin life sentences appeal until recent allegations of jury tampering have been heard and disposed in S.C. state circuit court.

With Murdaugh's appeal stayed by the higher court, the lower court is now free to hear Murdaugh's motion for a new trial regarding the jury tampering allegations his legal defense team recently leveled against Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill.

The Court of Appeals approved Murdaugh's motion Tuesday, and later that morning Murdaugh's legal defense, Richard Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, released the following statement:

"The recent ruling to stay the appeal and remand the case for a hearing on Alex Murdaugh's motion for a new trial is welcomed news. We intend to proceed expeditiously and will seek a full blown evidentiary hearing addressing the serious allegations pertaining to improper jury communications by the Clerk of Court."

The S.C. Attorney General's Office has filed responses in opposition to Murdaugh's claims, and Hill has denied the allegations. The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is currently investigating the claims, but no hearings have been announced.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information and reactions are available.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: SC Court of Appeals grants Alex Murdaugh motion to stay murder appeal