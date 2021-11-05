SC court order gives powers to investigate, control Alex Murdaugh’s assets. What it says

A court order giving wide-ranging powers for overseers to investigate, control and distribute Alex Murdaugh’s assets was filed in Hampton County Thursday.

The order, signed by S.C. Judge Dan Hall, allows for appointed receivers to investigate tax records, bank statements, real estate records and interests owned by the suspended Hampton lawyer and to identify any assets Murdaugh may have transferred to others, according to the documents.

Hall approved the order Monday in response to a motion by attorney Mark Tinsley.

Tinsley, who represents the estate of Mallory Beach, asked that Hall appoint receivers to oversee Murdaugh’s assets in a pending wrongful death lawsuit in which Beach’s estate seeks damages from Murdaugh. Beach died in February 2019 after being thrown from a boat driven by Murdaugh’s late son, Paul.

The order Thursday named the receivers — attorneys Peter McCoy, a former lawmaker and U.S. attorney, and John Lay — who will oversee Murdaugh’s assets and fleshed out what they can do with those assets.

Meanwhile, two people close to Murdaugh, his brother and former law partner, have filed legal actions in Hampton County in recent days that assert they have first dibs on any assets Murdaugh has.

Those two new legal claims — called “confessions of judgment — said Murdaugh has already agreed to pay them a total of $567,000.

One of the first jobs McCoy and Lay will have will be to decide how to handle those claims.

Exactly how much cash and other assets Murdaugh has control over has been a matter of dispute in his case.

Tinsley and other lawyers who have civil damage lawsuits against Murdaugh have said they worried Murdaugh’s assets may be hidden.

In the weeks after Sept. 4, when Murdaugh was shot in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme, Murdaugh experienced a very public fall from grace and began to take financial actions that concerned attorneys.

On Sept. 16, Murdaugh gave power of attorney rights to his sole surviving son, Buster, to control his assets. Since then, his son sold off his father’s share in a hunting club for $250,000, satisfied a mortgage valued at $970,000, and sold off assets to offset debts his father accrued with Palmetto State Bank and for drug treatment, according to court documents.

Story continues

The court order Thursday invalidates Buster’s power of attorney granted by his father.

The order also allows the receivers to invalidate any transactions recently made by the Murdaughs in order to retrieve assets, Tinsley confirmed.

Alex Murdaugh arrives at his bond hearing in Richland County, S.C. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.

‘I want you two to be first in line’

On Oct. 29, Hall held a hearing in Chesterfield County where he heard arguments from Tinsley on whether Murdaugh’s assets should be frozen and receivers appointed. Murdaugh’s lawyer, John Tiller, argued against Tinsley’s position.

Meanwhile, on Oct. 28-29, Murdaugh’s brother, Randolph “Randy” Murdaugh, and his former law partner, John E. Parker, filed lawsuits in Hampton County. The lawsuits sought to force Murdaugh to pay back $567,000 in unpaid loans.

Then, Monday, Murdaugh, who is being held without bond in the Richland County jail, signed a confession of judgment for the $90,000 he owed to his brother, Randy. The same day,Hall signed an order that froze Murdaugh’s assets and appointed receivers.

The order wasn’t filed until Tuesday. That same day, Murdaugh signed another confession of judgment for the $477,000 he owed to Parker.

“These actions show the height of arrogance in the face of last Friday’s hearing (in which Tinsley requested receivers) and the court’s order (appointing receivers),” Tinsley said.

“What they have attempted to do is move to the front of the line and claim a victim status,” said Tinsley, whose lawsuit against Murdaugh and others seeks damages for his alleged involvement in Beach’s death.

The moves by Parker and Randy Murdaugh to be first in line to collect money they claim Murdaugh owes them is of dubious legality, Tinsley said, adding he expects the receivers to challenge those two claims.

“You don’t get to decide who you pay your debts to,” he said. “They are obviously friendly lawsuits.”

Eric Bland, a Columbia attorney who is representing Murdaugh’s deceased housekeeper’s estate in a lawsuit against Murdaugh, said by signing the confessions, Murdaugh short circuits a process that normally takes years and puts his brother and former law partner in the front of the line for assets owed.

“He’s saying, ‘I want you two to be first in line’ ... to get any assets or money that may be found,” Bland said. He said the confessions put Randy Murdaugh and Parker ahead of victims like the Beach family and Gloria Satterfield, the deceased housekeeper, for money designated available by the receivers.

John Tiller, an attorney for Murdaugh in the Beach case, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Murdaugh is currently in jail on charges he stole more than $3 million intended in death settlement money for Satterfield’s heirs.

Bland said he does not know what receivers McCoy and Lay will do with the judgments, but he hopes they will invalidate both.

“If I was a receiver, that would be the first order of business I would do,” Bland said.

Tinsley said the lawsuits brought by Murdaugh’s brother and Parker are a sign that Murdaugh still has assets.

“I don’t know how you could take it any other way,” he said.

The Murdaugh home on Moselle Road, as seen on Sept. 2, 2021, located in Islandton, S.C. On June 7, Alex Murdaugh found his wife Maggie and son Paul murdered near the dog kennels (not pictured).

New powers

The powers held by the new receivers are many. They include the ability to:

▪ Change locks of all premises where Murdaugh or Buster hold assets

▪ Endorse and cash checks made payable to Murdaugh or Buster which may relate to assets

▪ Hire a real estate broker to “to sell any and all real property and interests in land”

▪ Obtain wide swaths of documents, from banks, loan companies, investment firms or advisors, in addition to leases and payment histories

▪ Sign on behalf of Murdaugh or Buster related to administration of assets

▪ Obtain all tax records for both men

▪ “Reasonably investigate the existence of all insurance coverages potentially available”

The receivers’ duties also include filing reports on Murdaugh’s assets, but only when the judge or a party involved in the lawsuit requests such a report. The judge’s order did not say whether those reports would be public.

The receivers are represented by Columbia attorney Amy Hill.