SC court stays inmate’s execution until prison system can offer death by firing squad

Two days before a South Carolina death row inmate was scheduled to die in the electric chair, the state Supreme Court granted him a stay.

It would have been the state’s first execution in nearly a decade.

Brad Sigmon, 63, was initially scheduled to be executed Friday, but was granted a stay by the state’s highest court Wednesday afternoon.

In the order, court justices vacated Sigmon’s execution notice and said it would not issue a new one until the state Department of Corrections could carry out an execution using the firing squad. Then, Sigmon would be allowed to choose between death by firing squad or electrocution — options that were solidified under a newly passed South Carolina law.

State lawmakers changed the execution law in May due to the Department of Corrections’ inability to carry out an execution by lethal injection. Under the state’s old execution law, the lethal injection was the default method of execution, unless an inmate specifically chose to die in the electric chair, and the state could not force them to do so.

In the 2000s, drug companies began to crack down on how their products were being used. They stopped selling the drugs necessary for the lethal injections to states that sought to use them in executions, including South Carolina.

Unable to purchase the drugs for the lethal injection, and unable to force inmates to die in the electric chair, the only other approved method, South Carolina was suddenly unable to carry out executions, and three inmates on death row — Sigmon, Freddie Owens and Richard Moore — all received stays of executions.

Lawmakers set out to change state law so executions could resume. They made the electric chair the default method, but allowed inmates to choose lethal injection or the firing squad if those methods were available.

Currently, the electric chair is the only method of execution the S.C. Department of Corrections can offer. The state has never used the firing squad as an official method of execution, so Corrections’ officials are still trying to develop procedures and protocols for carrying out an execution by firing squad.

The justices wrote in their decision that death row inmates had a statutory right to elect their manner of execution. They directed the courts’ clerk, who issues execution notices, not to issue one until the Department of Corrections finishes developing their protocols for the firing squad.