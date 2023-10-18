SC creator of Carolina Reaper has new hottest pepper on Earth. See it tried on YouTube’s Hot Ones

Dethroned!

The Carolina Reaper, created by Fort Mill’s Ed Currie , is no longer listed by the Guinness Book of World Records as the hottest chili pepper in the world.

Now Currie has topped his own record with Pepper X, which he’s been working on at his farm for 10 years, cross breeding various peppers to create a new, much hotter pepper.

Hot as in 2.69 million Scoville units, which is three times as hot as the Carolina Reaper.

It’s hard to quantify heat with numbers but if you want to see four grown men, including Currie, eat one — or a piece of one — check out “Hot Ones” on YouTube.

Currie was presented the world record from a Guinness official on the show, and became emotional accepting the plaque.

“You’re officially amazing,” Guinness adjudicator Andy Glass told Currie, who in turn praised his team.

“A lot of people said it couldn’t be done,” Currie said. “We proved them wrong.”

Currie, known as Smokin’ Ed, is the owner-founder of Puckerbutt Pepper Company in Fort Mill, which includes a retail store on Main Street. The store sells a variety of pepper sauces (mild to flaming), mustards, jellies and chocolates. One item is a sauce called “I Dare you Stupit.”

Puckerbutt also sells seeds, including Carolina Reaper.

The company grows more than 100,000 plants on their farms in the Fort Mill area each year.

Pepper X was 10 years in the making and is a cultivar of Capsicum chili pepper. Currie has told various publications he needed Pepper X because most chili peppers were too mild.

He was looking for more heat but also flavor.

Currie told WLTX that when he first ate Pepper X he felt heat for three and a half hours “Those cramps are horrible,” he told the Columbia station. “I was laid out flat on a marble wall for approximately an hour in the rain, groaning in pain.”

He said you build up a tolerance, and to his point, on the “Hot Ones” show he didn’t seem to be too troubled by the whole pepper he ate while the others were doubled over in pain — even the host Sean Evans who ate a small sliver.

Danish musician Claus Pilgaard, also known as Chili Klaus, looked like a man in true pain. He ate a whole pepper. His Chilismagning series on the internet and on television, includes celebrities eating chili peppers.

He teased Currie about creating Pepper X and asked why.

But Currie is not done. He told several news outlets he’s working on something new, but declined to give any real details.