SC delivery driver steals $80,000 worth of chicken intended for Fulton County plants: Sheriff

A delivery driver has found himself in a peck-uliar circumstance after deputies said he stole thousands of dollars worth of chicken.

It all began when a truck driver, identified as Christopher Thomas, 55, of Florence, S.C. was carrying chicken from the Pilgrim’s Pride Plant in Sumter, S.C.

Sumter County deputies along with Lee County deputies received a tip about Thomas in the process of selling chicken.

Following the tip, authorities drove to where Thomas had agreed to meet a buyer and conducted a traffic stop.

Officials said after confirming the truck, Thomas gave deputies permission to search the truck.

When investigators opened the truck, they reportedly found pallets loaded with cases of frozen chicken confirmed to be pallets of stolen chicken from Pilgrim’s Pride.

Thomas was supposed to deliver 41,000 pounds of chicken valued at $80,000. He was arrested with seven pallets loaded with 215 cases of chicken weighing 8,000 pounds.

Deputies believe that Thomas sold about 33,000 pounds of chicken.

He’s charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent. Thomas was taken to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and is being held on a $50,000 surety bond.

