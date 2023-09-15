SC dentist killed by deputies after shooting gun outside gentleman’s club, sheriff’s office says

A Greenville dentist was shot and killed by law enforcement officers just after midnight on Friday after he was allegedly firing weapons in a parking lot outside a gentleman’s club.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 57-year-old Matthew Edward Healey.

Healey was a graduate of Bob Jones University and the Medical University of South Carolina and lived on State Park Road. His practice is on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Taylors.

Greenville County Court records show Healey was awaiting trial on two first offense drug charges. He was charged in December with having a controlled substance and narcotics.

In January his dental license was suspended, according to records online with South Carolina Labor, Licensing and Regulation. A spokeswoman did not respond to a message asking for more information about why the temporary suspension was imposed.

Lt. Ryan Flood of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to The Trophy Club at about 12:40 a.m. Greenville Police officers were there as well.

He was not specific about what happened once officers arrived, but one deputy and one police officer fired at Healey, who sustained at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to Prisma Health, where he was pronounced dead, the coroner said.

Healey had worked as a dentist in the Greenville area since 1992, according to his website, which also says he was inducted into the Omicron Kappa Upsilon National Dental Honor Society after graduating at the top of his class.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been asked to investigate the shooting as it normally does in cases involving officers.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced it will release a Critical Incident Community Briefing on Oct. 30, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. to provide further details.