SC deputy fired after being arrested on domestic violence charge, sheriff says

A deputy at a South Carolina law enforcement agency was fired after he was arrested on a domestic violence charge, the Kershaw County Sheriff’ Office said Monday.

Brian Clark, 53, was charged with second-degree domestic violence, jail records show.

The off-duty deputy was taken into custody at his home Monday after the Elgin Police Department received a 911 call, according to the sheriff’s office.

Information about the incident was not available. No injuries were reported by the sheriff’s office.

Clark is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center, where he’s awaiting a bond hearing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Clark was “terminated” from the sheriff’s office, according to a news release.

“As law enforcement officers, we have to hold members of our profession to a higher standard,” Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said in the release. “I would like to thank the Elgin Police Department for their immediate action and professionalism in this matter.”

If convicted on the misdemeanor charge, Clark faces a maximum punishment of three years in prison, according to South Carolina law.