SC deputy killed in the line of duty after being shot in ambush, sheriff says

A sheriff’s deputy in South Carolina’s Upstate region was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday, officials said.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge, 25, died at about 9:30 p.m., WYFF reported.

The three-year veteran of the sheriff’s office was ambushed, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said during a news conference.

“He was a really good young man,” Wright said, as he fought back his emotions.

At about 3:20 p.m., Aldridge was responding to a domestic violence call, sheriff’s office spokesman Lt. Kevin Bobo said in a news release.

Aldrigde was shot as he approached a Chaffee Road residence, according to Bobo.

As neighbors provided other deputies with a description of the shooter and his vehicle, another deputy spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, Bobo said. The shooter was later identified as Duane Heard, WHNS reported.

Initially, Heard acted like he was going to surrender, but then he fired at that deputy, who returned fire, according to Bobo. Heard continued driving until he wrecked the vehicle near the Keurig Dr. Pepper plant, about 4 miles from where Aldridge was shot, and ran into the woods after shooting at other deputies, Bobo said.

A SWAT team and police dogs were called to the scene and found Heard in the woods where he was arrested, according to Bobo.

During one of the exchanges of gunfire with deputies, Heard was shot twice, and he was found on the ground near a rifle, Wright said.

No other deputies were hurt in the second and third shootouts with Heard, according to Bobo, and no other injuries were reported.

Heard was taken to an area hospital where he remained Tuesday night, Wright said. Further information on his condition was not available, but Wright said Heard is “going to make it.”

Bobo said the sheriff’s office asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate the shootings.

There was no word on the other people involved in the domestic incident.