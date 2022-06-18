SC detainee who escaped shortly after being jailed is back in custody, police say

Getty Images/iStockphoto
David Travis Bland
·1 min read

A detainee who escaped Greenwood County Detention Center Friday is back in custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Travis Leon Boyd was in jail again after escaping for about five hours.

Boyd escaped about 4 p.m. and was in custody about 9 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The Greenwood Index-Journal and other outlets reported that Boyd turned himself in to the sheriff’s office following his escape.

Deputies charged Boyd with escaping, a felony punishable with up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.

Deputies had jailed Boyd Friday on charges of first-degree burglary and third-degree assault. A judge denied him bond on those charges.

Boyd has pleaded guilty to five crimes over the last 10 years, court records show. In 2021 and 2020, he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine or methamphetamine and second-degree domestic violence. In 2018 and 2017, he pleaded to third degree assault and disorderly conduct, according to the records. In 2012, he pleaded to misdemeanor larceny.

A lawyer was not yet publicly listed for Boyd.

