SC dog groomer charged with animal cruelty after video of incident goes viral

His name is Petey.

He’s a 3-year-old Shih Tzu and is at the center of charges filed against an Anderson dog groomer after a passerby filmed her grooming him and allegedly hitting Petey in the head.

Cinde Durham, 38, was charged with animal cruelty and is expected to have a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Anderson Police were called to Molly & Me Dog Bakery and Grooming on Monday. Sheldon Miller, who made the video, said she saw Petey being hit multiple times while she was at work at Layne and Grey boutique.

It was her last day there before she and a coworker opened a salon and boutique called Level 2.

The police report said Miller’s video appears to show the groomer hit the dog with a comb and grab his face.

“It then appears as if she strikes the dog three times with a closed fist,” the police report says.

Police contacted the owners and they filed a report.

The police said Durham told them she did not hit the dog but instead grabbed his collar to control him.

Miller’s video, posted on Facebook, has been viewed tens of thousands of times, prompting hundreds of comments.

Petey visited Level II in Anderson owned by Seldon Miller, left, and Jessica Tinsley, right. Miller videotaped an interaction between Petey and a groomer, who has since been charged with animal cruelty.

The owner of Molly & Me could not be reached for comment, but they posted on Facebook that groomers at their business are independent contractors, not employees.

“As a result of our commitment to quality service for the pets we serve, we sever ties with any groomers who do not meet our expectations of humane and loving care for our customers’ loved companions.”

The Facebook page has since been removed and a sign on the business says they are temporarily closed for repairs, according to WYFF News 4, whose reporter went to the business on Tuesday.