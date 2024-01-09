SC downtown severely damaged by possible tornado in Midlands winter storm

A tornado reportedly touched down in Bamberg, South Carolina, Tuesday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Edisto Electric Cooperative.

Both entities shared photos on social media of severe damage to buildings and debris in the street.

“Well , we just had a tornado touch down right beside our headquarters in Bamberg!” the electric cooperative wrote on Facebook.

Brittany Glover with the South Carolina Highway Patrol posted several photos of damage in Bamberg County on the site X, formerly Twitter.

If you’re out on the roadways today , please stay safe. A tornado just landed in Bamberg County . pic.twitter.com/YntKlNZGIw — Trooper Brittany SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) January 9, 2024

Some more storm damage of Bamberg County . pic.twitter.com/NPDaO17msA — Trooper Brittany SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) January 9, 2024

Bamberg County is a mostly rural area about an hour south of Columbia.

The National Weather Service said “it’s very possible” a tornado hit Bamburg, but weather officials won’t be able to say for sure until they investigate Wednesday.

This story will be updated with further details as they are available.