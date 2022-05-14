SC driver carjacked in driveway, crime caught on video

Getty Images/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Bristow Marchant
·1 min read

Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two men who were captured on video carjacking an Orangeburg County driver in their own driveway.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office released video of the attack on its YouTube page on Friday. The brief clip shows two men in hooded sweatshirts jumping from a white Lexus in front of a home on Shadowlawn Drive. They point handguns at a man sitting in a silver Toyota in the driveway, and can be heard yelling “Get out the car” in the video.

The Toyota is not in park and can be seen rolling backwards as the driver gets out. The two men then jump in and both the Toyota and Lexus then speed away toward Belleville Road, according to a post on the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“Enough is enough. I am tired of these jokers,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in the post. “If you’re seeing this, you may as well turn yourself in because we’re coming after you.”

The crime occurred the Brookdale area, close to Brookdale Elementary School and about a mile and a half from the campus of S.C. State University. The sheriff’s office says it happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with with information about the crime to contact deputies at 803-534-3550 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).

