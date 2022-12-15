SC driver dies after accidentally shooting self in groin, police say

South Carolina police say a man died after the gun he was carrying discharged into his groin while he was making a U-turn in his car.

A 35-year-old driver in North Charleston was found dead early Tuesday after his vehicle went off the road and struck a parked car in a parking lot, local outlets reported. Police say the incident occurred around 6:20 a.m. near the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Dalton Street.

A report from the North Charleston Police Department said the driver was attempting a U-turn on Rivers Avenue when he left the roadway, TV station WCBD reported. First responders to the scene “found a wound in the victim’s groin area consistent with a gunshot,” the report said.

Officials determined the man accidentally shot himself while driving the car, a police spokesman told WCSC TV.

A firearm and shell casing were recovered from the man’s vehicle, and the area was closed to traffic for about an hour during the investigation.