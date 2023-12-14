SC driver dies after hitting tree in rural Chester County crash, coroner says

A South Carolina man was killed in a single-car crash Wednesday night in rural Chester County, officials said.

Walter D. Hodge, 55, of Fort Lawn, died in the wreck, said Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker, Chester County Coroner.

The collision happened after 7:30 p.m. on S.C. 223, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The 2006 Hyundai went off the road and hit a tree, Miller said.

There was no one else in the car, officials said.

The fatality is the 11th on Chester County roads in 2023, according to statistics from the S.C. Department of Public Safety. There were 20 fatal collision in Chester County in 2022, according to public safety statistics.