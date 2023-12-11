SC driver pleads guilty, sentenced to prison for DUI crash that killed 2 in Lancaster

A South Carolina man who was driving drunk and caused a double-fatal crash in Lancaster in 2021 was sentenced to 14 years in prison, according to prosecutors and court records.

Quinton L. Harris, 35, pleaded guilty Monday in Lancaster County criminal court to two counts of felony DUI resulting in death, said prosecutor Mike Burch, 6th Circuit senior solicitor.

Luis “Kiko” Hernandez-Gomez, 23, and Luis “Poncho” Gomez-Roman, 22, both of Lancaster, were killed in the crash, according to prosecutors and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Harris’s blood-alcohol level was .266 at the time of crash, Burch said after court in a phone interview with The Herald. The legal limit in South Carolina is .08.

The crash happened the day after Thanksgiving 2021 at the intersection of Meeting Street and Woodland Drive in Lancaster.

Harris received credit for about two years in jail pending trial, but must serve at least 85% of the 14-year sentence before he is eligible for release, Burch said.

Visiting Judge Heath Taylor of Orangeburg also sentenced to five years probation after he is released from prison, court records show.