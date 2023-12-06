SC has a favorite Christmas candy and the US has 10 it hates, new survey shows. Do you agree?

Year by year, annual holidays are seemingly defined by a staple candy — Cadbury eggs, conversation hearts, candy corn, candy canes and more.

Regardless of which candy may represent a certain holiday, each state may have its own favorite.

Which is South Carolina’s predominant candy around the winter holiday season?

According to CandyStore.com, a large online candy store, the most popular Christmas candy in South Carolina is M&M’s.

In a survey comprised of more than 16,000 respondents, M&M’s ranked as the favorite Christmas candy, followed closely by peppermint bark in second place and PEZ in third.

Source: CandyStore.com.

On the flip side, the candy retailer noted in a separate survey that the worst Christmas candy this year is reportedly “Reindeer Corn,” which is a copy of candy corn with a holiday spin. The Christmas deer corn is colored green, red and white as opposed to its Halloween counterpart colored in orange, yellow and white. The two holiday candies reportedly taste the same.

Following closely behind for worst holiday candies in the nation include Christmas nougat in second and chocolate-covered cherry cordials in third.

The 10 worst Christmas candies in the country this year, according to the CandyStore.com survey of over 7,000 CandyStore.com customers responses, include:

Reindeer Corn Christmas Nougat Chocolate-Covered Cherry Cordials Non-peppermint Candy Canes Peeps Ribbon Candy Old-Fashioned Hard Candy Mix Lifesavers Story Books Chocolate Oranges Peppermint Bark