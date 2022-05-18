SC felon charged with attempted murder after Rock Hill shooting near I-77

A South Carolina man with past felony convictions has been charged with the mid-day shooting of another man at a Rock Hill gas station, according to police, jail, and court records.

Keon Arquis Davis, 27, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon in a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, and another drug charge, according to Rock Hill police and York County jail records.

The Rock Hill Police Department had attempted murder and weapons arrest warrants for Davis in connection with the shooting of a man at the Circle K station on Cherry Road near Interstate 77, said police Lt. Michael Chavis.

Davis was identified as the suspect when he was arrested late Monday after a traffic stop, Chavis said.

Davis also was charged with the drug violations after what is believed to be crack cocaine and another drug were found during the traffic stop, Chavis said.

The shooting victim, also a 27-year-old man, survived but has not been identified, police said in a written statement.

Shooting happened in busy area

The shooting happened after noon on May 7. The location of the shooting is near where Riverview Road, Celanese Road and Cherry Road intersect close to I-77 Exit 82.

The Riverwalk neighborhood and the Catawba River are north of the shooting scene. Commercial businesses and restaurants are across the street and adjacent to the site.

No other persons were hurt, police said.

Suspect has past felony convictions: police and court records

Davis has felony convictions in York County criminal court for domestic violence from 2021, and for burglary and weapons violations from 2018, according to South Carolina online court records.

Davis was denied bail after his arrest in a first appearance in Rock Hill Municipal Court and remains at the York County jail pending trial, records show.