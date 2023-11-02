SC fire that killed man, two kids ‘appears to be accidental,’ police say

A fatal South Carolina fire last month in York County that claimed the lives of three people, including two small children, appears to have been an accident that started in the kitchen, police said.

The York Police Department said in a statement to The Herald the fire at 236 Barron Park was “not a result of any foul play or suspicious activity.”

“It appears to be accidental,” the York Police Department said. “The origin of the fire stemmed from the kitchen, more specifically from the stove. As we will not entirely ever know what specifically caused the fire, the fire began at the stove from a possible cooking fire; a tragedy nonetheless.”

Bryan Patton Jr., 27; Malayah Patton, 3; and Milani Patton, 2, died after the fire on Barron Park in York, according to York County Coroner Sabrina Gast.

The fire happened in the city of York, which has about 9,000 residents.

Because there were fatalities, York police, the State Law Enforcement Division, and other agencies investigated, officials said.

The coroner’s office continues to investigate the cause of death for the three fatalities, police said.