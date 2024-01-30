How can SC folks spot a credit card skimmer on a gas pump or ATM machine? Tips to avoid fraud

Paying at the pump is incredibly convenient for drivers in a hurry, but it can also be an easy way to get scammed.

Criminals will scam people through a practice called skimming, in which devices are illegally installed at fuel pumps, ATMs and point-of-sale terminals to record cardholders’ PINS, the FBI states. With that data, criminals can create fake debit or credit cards and steal from people’s accounts. Such devices and methods are illegal in South Carolina.

But if you think being skimmed in the state is not something to be concerned about, think again.

FICO recently reported a 77% jump in the number of cards impacted in the first half of 2023 compared to a year earlier. The report found that 3,000 unique financial institutions were affected by a skimming attack in 2022. Also, US consumers lost $8.8 billion to scams in 2022.

What does a card skimmer look like?

Credit card skimmers are made to look like they’re part of the fuel pump, ATM or other retailer payment device they’re connected to, Capital One states. Some skimmers fit over the actual card reader but may appear more bulky. The Federal Trade Commission has images of different credit card skimmers here.

How to spot a card skimmer

Here are ways to identify a card skimmer, according to Capital One.

Look at the card reader

Check to see if the card reader looks intact. If there is any piece of the machine that’s bulging or looks out of alignment, then that could be a sign of a skimmer.

Inspect the card reader

Try feeling around the card reader for a skimmer. If the machine feels like it’s coming apart or isn’t sturdy, that could be a sign there’s a skimmer.

Check security seal

You can look for skimming devices at gas pumps by checking if there’s an intact security seal near the card reader. If the seal is broken, the FTC says the label will read void.

Compare other pumps and machines

Take a quick look at the pumps at a gas station to see if they all look the same. If the one in front of you has a different looking card reader or keypad, that may be the sign of a skimmer.

How to prevent being skimmed

Here are ways to avoid being skimmed, according to the FBI and Capital One.

Don’t use a card reader if you notice anything unusual.

Use ATMs in a well-lit, indoor location, which are less vulnerable targets.

Be alert at machines in tourist areas, which are popular targets for skimmers.

Use debit and credit cards with chip technology. There are fewer devices in the U.S. that steal chip data as opposed to magnetic strip data.

Contact your bank if the ATM doesn’t return your card after you end or cancel a transaction.

Look for hidden cameras. Skimmers will sometimes be paired with a hidden camera to record pin numbers. Look closely above the card reader for any holes pointing down toward the keypad.