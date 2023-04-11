SC Gov. McMaster asks lawmakers for action on illegal guns, bond reform

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster held a news conference Tuesday to speak about penalties for people who have guns illegally. He also urged legislators toward bond reform.

McMaster was joined by Kevin Cornett, the police chief of Isle of Palms, the chief of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and other local officials.

The news conference was scheduled after police said six people were hurt in a shooting on April 7 at an Isle of Palms beach. Cornett said multiple people were detained for weapons charges, but it was unclear if any of them were the ones who fired the gun.

On Tuesday, the governor asked the General Assembly to pass legislation that increases the criminal penalties against illegal gun possession. McMaster said at least one of the guns involved in a shooting in Mount Pleasant was illegal because one of the people present at the time of the crime was under 16 years old.

“We’re conscious of the Second Amendment,” McMaster said. “We don’t need to create new criminals. We’ve got enough of them already. What we need to do is control and hold those accountable that we catch and we already know.

“What do you tell the family of someone who had been caught arrested, put in jail once, twice, three times -- who then shows up and killed your loved one? What do you tell them?” he asked.

Cornett said Tuesday that 2021 marks eight straight years since there’s been an increase in weapons law violations. He said in 2021, there were 9,728 weapons law violations -- of those, 5,117 were committed by people under the age of 25.

McMaster also asked lawmakers to pass bond reform. He mentioned an incident in Richland County where the suspect accused of shooting and killing a man was out on bond for a murder charge.

“Now that doesn’t make any sense -- to anybody,” McMaster said.

He asked that criminals with serious or violent offenses be given no bond.

The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

