SC Gov. McMaster wants to expand COVID-19 vaccine access to people 65 and older

Zak Koeske

South Carolina may next expand the pool of those eligible for COVID-19 vaccination to include anyone age 65 and older.

Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday he believes that age group, which is currently included in Phase 1c and projected to become vaccine-eligible in late spring, should be next in line for shots in the arm.

McMaster did not provide an exact date for when he’d like to see vaccine access expanded, but said he’d like for it to happen as soon as possible.

“As soon as this flow seems to have steadied and we can accommodate it, then we’ll open it up to 65 and above,” he said.

When asked whether he supported prioritizing the vaccination of teachers, as state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, various teachers advocacy groups and lawmakers have requested, McMaster said he believed seniors should receive first preference.

“It is the older people we know that are most at risk,” he said at a press briefing outside Gamecock Park in Columbia. “The average age of death from the virus is 75 years old, so it is the older people that are most at risk and those are the ones that we must see have the early opportunity to get a vaccination.”

South Carolina, like all states, is not receiving enough vaccine from the federal government to keep up with demand from those currently eligible.

However, with about 10,000 more first doses of the Moderna vaccine expected to flow into the state in each of the next three weeks and another 40,000 surplus doses recently reallocated from the state’s long-term care facility reserve, administrations in South Carolina should soon be on the rise.

South Carolina last month updated its Phase 1a guidance to include anyone age 70 and older, but left those age 65-69 in Phase 1c, behind grocery store workers, public transit workers, teachers, police officers, firefighters and a number of other professions considered “frontline essential workers.”

Many other states already have opened eligibility to those 65 and older, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance last month recommending that anyone 65 and above should be eligible for a shot.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s vaccine advisory committee, which is responsible for setting the phases of the vaccine rollout and has been lobbied by various groups seeking faster access to the vaccine, had not previously indicated any intention of moving those 65 and older up in the queue.

A DHEC spokeswoman on Monday did not immediately have a response to the governor’s comments, but said she was working on getting clarification.

About 350,000 of the nearly 1 million South Carolinians eligible for vaccinations under Phase 1a had received at least one dose, as of Monday, according to DHEC data. It wasn’t immediately clear how many more people would become eligible if people age 65 to 69 were given vaccine access.

Latest Stories

  • ‘Trash’ that washed up on Texas beach isn’t garbage at all, officials say. What is it?

    “I see this all the time ... and never knew what it was!”

  • Once united in support of Biden, environmentalists and unions clash over pipelines

    Environmentalists and labor unions that threw their support behind U.S. President Joseph Biden now find themselves on the opposite sides of a battle over the construction of big pipeline projects between Canada and the United States. The United States is the world's largest producer of oil and gas. Biden's administration aims to transition the U.S. economy towards net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and his initial moves towards that goal included cancelling a permit for the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline (KXL) and reducing oil-and-gas leasing.

  • How Moscow police's attempts to shut down pro-Navalny protests may have backfired

    Protesters in Moscow were reportedly able to take advantage of police efforts to clamp down on their demonstrations and spread their message of support for jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny further across the city than expected, The Associated Press reports. Per AP, police closed seven subway stations in the vicinity of Lubyanka Square in central Moscow and restricted pedestrian traffic in the area where the rally was supposed to start. To counter, Navalny's team relayed information via a messaging app, telling protesters to head to two other subway stations that were still open, allowing the demonstrators to move through different parts of the city. Along the way, they reportedly attracted "considerable attention" from the city's populace, which may not have witnessed the events if they had been confined to the center of the city. Of course, the day was far from easy for the protesters — in Moscow alone more than 1,450 people were reportedly arrested (more than 4,000 were reportedly detained across Russia), and some were beaten by police in the process. But the pro-Navalny, anti-Putin message was clear. Read more at The Associated Press. Protesters in central Moscow chanting “Down with the Tsar!” Some have broken off and are heading to the Matrosskaya Tishina jail where opposition leader Navalny is being held. pic.twitter.com/O0q1JlKpAu — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) January 31, 2021 More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesEric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votesThe Jan. 6 rally that fed the deadly Capitol siege was reportedly a Trump White House production

  • Highway Patrol Officer Who Risked Life to Save Downed Officer Receives Medal of Valor

    A Filipino American highway patrol officer in California was recently given the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor, the highest national award a public safety officer can receive for displaying great courage in the face of danger. Governor Gavin Newsom gave the award to officer Michael Panlilio and seven other law enforcement personnel during a virtual ceremony on Jan. 25, according to Asian Journal. Among the other honorees were officers from the Gilroy Police Department, Hawthorne Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department.

  • "We have more people with protection": Gov. Tim Walz defends Minnesota's COVID vaccine rollout

    While the pace is picking up, until recently Minnesota ranked near the bottom of states for its slower-than-hoped-for coronavirus vaccine rollout.The state of play: In an interview with Axios, Gov. Tim Walz defended his approach, saying the state has actually done well when it comes to getting people fully vaccinated with both doses.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America. * "West Virginia may have more of those [vaccines] out of the front end, but we have more people with protection, because of the second doses," he said, referencing one of the nation's leaders in vaccine distribution.Yes, but: Walz said in retrospect, the state could have focused more on leveraging its "very robust private health care system" instead of relying on a federal partnership with large pharmacies to inoculate long-term care residents. * "Candidly, here's the thing: I thought President Trump would punish governors that opted out of it," the DFL governor said. * Walz also blamed the state's scramble to establish vaccine distribution and appointment systems on "an overconfidence that the federal government had that part right," despite Minnesota being tapped by the CDC to come up with plans last year.Driving the comments: MDH data show the large pharmacies at the center of that program have lagged other providers in getting available shots into arms. * West Virginia was the only state to opt out of the initiative.What's next: Walz asked the large pharmacies to turn over unused doses so MDH could reallocate them to a broader group of seniors and teachers. * Starting today, the state will also redirect doses from most pilot vaccination sites to medical providers to get "significantly more vaccine" to Minnesotans 65 and older, per the Star Tribune.Meanwhile, communication issues continue to cause confusion. * The latest hiccup happened this weekend, when a state vendor accidentally sent notes to thousands of seniors erroneously claiming their appointments were canceled.This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard. * Sign up here.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • EXPLAINER: Why did the military stage a coup in Myanmar?

    A coup in Myanmar has left the military in control under a one-year state of emergency, while the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior politicians have been detained. Here’s a look at what could be behind the military’s actions. Monday was supposed to be the first day of a new session of Parliament following November elections that Suu Kyi’s party won in a landslide — and that the military-backed party did poorly in.

  • Two million Australians in lockdown after one coronavirus case found

    About 2 million Australians begun their first full day of a strict coronavirus lockdown on Monday following the discovery of one case in the community in Perth, capital of Western Australia state, but no new cases have since been found. Authorities ordered a five-day lockdown of Perth after a security guard at a hotel used to quarantine people returning from overseas was found to have contracted the virus. The state government said 66 people have been deemed close contacts of the unidentified guard and none of those already tested were infected.

  • Drone video shows major damage after chunk of iconic California highway washes into ocean

    Part of Highway 1 in the Big Sur area collapsed after heavy rains and slid into the Pacific.

  • West Virginia's GOP governor supports big pandemic relief bill: 'If we throw away some money, so what?'

    West Virginia's Republican governor and Democratic senator are on two different sides of the pandemic relief debate — but not necessarily the sides you'd expect. Gov. Jim Justice (R) spent the past four years as a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, and leads a state that voted for Republicans two to one in its 2020 statewide elections. But in a Monday interview with CNN, Justice not only recommitted to working with President Biden; he voiced support for a position even Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) won't take. While Justice would like senators on both sides of the aisle to come together on COVID-19 relief, he indicated support for Biden's $1.9 trillion bill over Republicans' more conservative option. It's not worth "trying to be ... fiscally conservative at this point in time," Justice told CNN's Poppy Harlow, saying that "if we actually throw away some money right now, so what? We have really got to move and get people taken care of." **Republican** Governor of West Virginia @WVGovernor to me on Stimulus: “Trying to be per se fiscally responsible at this point in time with what we’ve got going on in the country, if we actually throw away some money right now, so what?” Has he talked to @Sen_JoeManchin? I ask. pic.twitter.com/s93QMWze3m — Poppy Harlow (@PoppyHarlowCNN) February 1, 2021 Manchin has meanwhile called for a more targeted relief bill that only extends stimulus checks to Americans who aren't getting paychecks. Montana Sen. Jon Tester (D) also made it clear Sunday that he supports the Democrats' bill. Montana voted for Trump over Biden by about 16 points in November, and also declined to elect former Gov. Steve Bullock (D) to replace its Republican senator. But despite his precarious position, Tester affirmed he doesn't think $1.9 trillion is "too much money" right now. Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) on the coming COVID relief bill vote: "I don't think $1.9 trillion, even though it is a boatload of money, is too much money. I think now is not the time to starve the economy ..." pic.twitter.com/XGyNOdUehk — The Recount (@therecount) January 31, 2021 More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesEric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votesThe Jan. 6 rally that fed the deadly Capitol siege was reportedly a Trump White House production

  • China crackdown prompts thousands to flee Hong Kong as U.K. opens new visa scheme

    About 7,000 Hong Kongers have fled to the U.K. since China imposed a national security law on Hong Kong and the British government expects more than 300,000 to obtain extended residency rights over the next five years, per AP.Why it matters: The announcement comes as the U.K. opened the new visa scheme Sunday — a day after China said it would no longer recognize Hong Kongers' British National Overseas (BNO) passports as valid travel documents or proof of identity, escalating tensions between the two countries.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.Driving the news: The U.K. government announced last July when the security law passed a new path to British citizenship for Hong Kongers who qualify for the BNO status, which was granted to those living in the city before the British government handed its former colony back to China in 1997. * Under the offer, these Hong Kongers and their dependents have the right to remain in the United Kingdom for five years, during which time they can work or study. * They would then be allowed to apply for "settled status" and, after an additional year, citizenship, Axios Dave Lawler notes.The big picture: Some Hong Kongers told AP they're leaving because they're worried they'll be punished for backing the pro-democracy protest movement — which has seen several prominent figures either arrested or imprisoned in recent months. * "Many others" said China's erosion of the high degree of autonomy they previously enjoyed had become "unbearable," and they their children to have better future. * "Most say they don't plan to ever go back," AP notes.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Police: Carjacker tossed 1-year-old out of vehicle

    St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman's car then threw her 1-year-old son out of the vehicle. Police say a 22-year-old woman was sitting at a stoplight in north St. Louis with two men and her child.

  • Major nor'easter expected to affect 110 million with heavy snow, winds

    Some areas around New York City could get up to 18 inches of snow.

  • Eric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votes

    Former President Donald Trump and those closest to him believed before Election Day that he would win a second term, "their views swayed by the assurances of pro-Trump pundits and the unscientific measure of the size and excitement of the president's rally crowds," The New York Times reports. Trump had laid the groundwork for a Plan B, arguing that he lost only because of a vast conspiracy of fraud, but he and his close circle didn't think he would need it, the Times reports: Flying home on Air Force One from the final campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the early hours of Nov. 3., Mr. Trump's son Eric proposed an Electoral College betting pool. He wagered that the president would win at least 320 electoral votes, according to a person present for the exchange. "We're just trying to get to 270," an adviser more grounded in polling and analytics replied. [The New York Times] The Times did not report how much Eric Trump bet or whether he ever paid up. But watching returns come in on election night, Donald Trump "fell into enraged disbelief as his lead inexorably dissipated, even in formerly red states like Arizona," the Times reports. "Eric Trump goaded him on — a dynamic that would play out in the weeks to come." Read more about Trump's post-election machinations at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesThe Jan. 6 rally that fed the deadly Capitol siege was reportedly a Trump White House productionRochester police seen pepper spraying handcuffed, screaming 9-year-old girl in body camera video

  • Trump names new lawyers after parting ways with previous impeachment attorneys

    Former President Donald Trump announced a new impeachment legal defense team on Sunday, one day after it was revealed that he had parted ways with an earlier set of attorneys with just over a week to go before his Senate trial.

  • Secretary of State Tony Blinken “deeply disturbed" by crackdown on Russian protesters

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the weekend protests and arrests in Russia are about "the frustration that the Russian people have with corruption, with autocracy," in an interview that aired Monday on NBC. What he's saying: “We are deeply disturbed by this violent crackdown against people exercising their rights to protest peacefully against their government, rights that are guaranteed to them in the Russian constitution."Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.Driving the news: More than 5,000 people were arrested at protests throughout Russia over the weekend. Among those arrested was opposition leader Alexei Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya. The unrest was triggered by Navalny's arrest on Jan. 17 as he returned to Russia from treatment in a German hospital for poisoning. The big picture: Blinken added that the State Department is reviewing a number of recent actions by the Russian government, including: * The apparent use of a chemical weapon against Navalny * Interference in U.S. elections * The use of cyber-tools in the so-called SolarWinds attack * The reported bounties on American troops in AfghanistanThe bottom line: "Depending on the findings of those reviews, we will take steps to stand up for our interests and stand against Russian aggressive actions… The president could not have been clearer in his conversation with President Putin,” Blinken said. Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • California governor and unions clash over school openings

    An effort to reopen California schools is foundering, stoking frustrations across America’s most populous state from parents eager to get their children back in classrooms and a governor who wants them there. An exasperated Gov. Gavin Newsom told school officials last week to “pack it up” if they fail to resume in-person classes soon. Teacher unions say they won't send their members into an unsafe environment.

  • Could a human enter a black hole to study it?

    A person falling into a black hole and being stretched while approaching the black hole's horizon. Leo Rodriguez and Shanshan Rodriguez, CC BY-ND Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. Could a human enter a black hole to study it? – Pulkeet, age 12, Bahadurgarh, Haryana, India To solve the mysteries of black holes, a human should just venture into one. However, there is a rather complicated catch: A human can do this only if the respective black hole is supermassive and isolated, and if the person entering the black hole does not expect to report the findings to anyone in the entire universe. We are both physicists who study black holes, albeit from a very safe distance. Black holes are among the most abundant astrophysical objects in our universe. These intriguing objects appear to be an essential ingredient in the evolution of the universe, from the Big Bang till present day. They probably had an impact on the formation of human life in our own galaxy. Two types of black holes The universe is littered with a vast zoo of different types of black holes. They can vary by size and be electrically charged, the same way electrons or protons are in atoms. Some black holes actually spin. There are two types of black holes that are relevant to our discussion. The first does not rotate, is electrically neutral – that is, not positively or negatively charged – and has the mass of our Sun. The second type is a supermassive black hole, with a mass of millions to even billions times greater than that of our Sun. Besides the mass difference between these two types of black holes, what also differentiates them is the distance from their center to their “event horizon” – a measure called radial distance. The event horizon of a black hole is the point of no return. Anything that passes this point will be swallowed by the black hole and forever vanish from our known universe. The distance from a black hole’s center of mass to where gravity’s pull is too strong to overcome is called the event horizon. Leo and Shanshan, CC BY-ND At the event horizon, the black hole’s gravity is so powerful that no amount of mechanical force can overcome or counteract it. Even light, the fastest-moving thing in our universe, cannot escape – hence the term “black hole.” The radial size of the event horizon depends on the mass of the respective black hole and is key for a person to survive falling into one. For a black hole with a mass of our Sun (one solar mass), the event horizon will have a radius of just under 2 miles. The supermassive black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy, by contrast, has a mass of roughly 4 million solar masses, and it has an event horizon with a radius of 7.3 million miles or 17 solar radii. Thus, someone falling into a stellar-size black hole will get much, much closer to the black hole’s center before passing the event horizon, as opposed to falling into a supermassive black hole. This implies, due to the closeness of the black hole’s center, that the black hole’s pull on a person will differ by a factor of 1,000 billion times between head and toe, depending on which is leading the free fall. In other words, if the person is falling feet first, as they approach the event horizon of a stellar mass black hole, the gravitational pull on their feet will be exponentially larger compared to the black hole’s tug on their head. The person would experience spaghettification, and most likely not survive being stretched into a long, thin noodlelike shape. As the person approaches the event horizon of a a Sun-size black hole, the vast difference in gravitational pull between the inidvidual’s head and toes causes the person to stretch into a very long noodle, hence the term ‘spaghettification’. Leo and Shanshan Rodriguez, CC BY-ND Now, a person falling into a supermassive black hole would reach the event horizon much farther from the the central source of gravitational pull, which means that the difference in gravitational pull between head and toe is nearly zero. Thus, the person would pass through the event horizon unaffected, not be stretched into a long, thin noodle, survive and float painlessly past the black hole’s horizon. A person falling into a supermassive black hole would likely survive. Leo and Shanshan Rodriguez, CC BY-ND Other considerations Most black holes that we observe in the universe are surrounded by very hot disks of material, mostly comprising gas and dust or other objects like stars and planets that got too close to the horizon and fell into the black hole. These disks are called accretion disks and are very hot and turbulent. They are most certainly not hospitable and would make traveling into the black hole extremely dangerous. To enter one safely, you would need to find a supermassive black hole that is completely isolated and not feeding on surrounding material, gas and or even stars. Now, if a person found an isolated supermassive black hole suitable for scientific study and decided to venture in, everything observed or measured of the black hole interior would be confined within the black hole’s event horizon. Keeping in mind that nothing can escape the gravitational pull beyond the event horizon, the in-falling person would not be able to send any information about their findings back out beyond this horizon. Their journey and findings would be lost to the rest of the entire universe for all time. But they would enjoy the adventure, for as long as they survived … maybe …. Hello, curious kids! Do you have a question you’d like an expert to answer? Ask an adult to send your question to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. Please tell us your name, age and the city where you live. And since curiosity has no age limit – adults, let us know what you’re wondering, too. We won’t be able to answer every question, but we will do our best.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Leo Rodriguez, Grinnell College and Shanshan Rodriguez, Grinnell College. Read more:Supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy may have a friendThe scariest things in the universe are black holes – and here are 3 reasons The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • FCC fines neo-Nazi nearly $10 million for hateful robocalls

    He sent out more than 34,000 messages across the country

  • Major storm barreling toward New York City, 20 inches could fall on midtown

    Snow is expected to begin late Sunday night across a wide swath of the northeast, with "in excess of 20 inches of snow in parts of eastern Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey, southern New York, and into southern New England," the NWS said in bulletin. The storm could paralyze New York City, which as of Sunday night was forecast to be at the center of the Nor'easter's bluster, said meteorologist Brian Hurley, of the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.

  • Here's a side-by-side comparison of GOP, Biden coronavirus relief bills

    The details of the COVID-19 relief package proposed by Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and nine other Republican senators as a counter to President Biden's plan are out. The bill would cost a total of $618 billion, far below Biden's $1.9 trillion proposal. The two do find common ground on COVID-19 containment efforts like vaccine distribution and testing — both would allocate $160 billion in that category. But, there's not a lot of overlap elsewhere. The GOP package contains direct stimulus checks, but they begin at $1,000 per individual and begin phasing out for people who earn $40,000 per year with a cap at $50,000. The Biden plan, meanwhile, would provide $1,400 that begin phasing out at $75,000 per year with a $115,000 cap for individuals and $206,000 for couples. The GOP bill would also extend enhanced unemployment insurance through June at $300 per week, compared to Biden's $400 per week, which would last through September. Funds for school reopening, rental and landlord support, and state and local government aid are other areas that are either diminished or cut entirely from the GOP plan. $618b GOP plan / $1.9T Biden plan pic.twitter.com/zUOpzn01rR — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) February 1, 2021 Biden has agreed to sit down with the senators behind the bill, but earlier reports indicated Democratic lawmakers don't believe it's worth entertaining, so the meeting may just be a formality. 10 Senate Republicans offer covid-relief package less than one-third the size of Biden’s - including nothing for core Democratic priority of state/local govt aid Biden responds by inviting them to the WH today this looks less like negotiation than a polite exchange of gestures — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) February 1, 2021 More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesEric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votesThe Jan. 6 rally that fed the deadly Capitol siege was reportedly a Trump White House production