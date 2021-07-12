SC governor candidate favors legal marijuana
Former Democratic congressman turned gubernatorial candidate is pushing for medicinal and recreational legalization of marijuana. (July 12)
Joe Cunningham — the former one-term Democratic congressman now running to unseat South Carolina Republican Gov. Henry McMaster — is pushing for medicinal and recreational legalization of marijuana, changes he says would offer health care options and spin off millions in tax revenue for state coffers. “This is going to be a game changer in South Carolina,” Cunningham told The Associated Press last week, several days ahead of Monday's official rollout of his marijuana plan. To Cunningham, legalization solves multiple problems: freeing up police to focus on violent criminals, providing a treatment alternative for those who are terminally or chronically ill, and generating millions for a state he says is “dead last” in areas where funding has been a struggle, like education and health care.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has been able to keep a comfortable second-quarter fundraising lead over Democrats Joe Cunningham and Mia McLeod, who will face each other in a June 2022 primary.
U.S. consumers expect the economy to continue its rapid resurgence from the COVID-19 pandemic over the next year, with forecasts for inflation, earnings, income growth and spending all increasing in June, according to a monthly survey released on Monday by the New York Federal Reserve. The internet-based survey taps a rotating panel of 1,300 households and is a useful barometer for the U.S. central bank as it weighs its inflation outlook. The Fed's preferred inflation gauge has surged to the fastest annual pace since 1992 and is well above the central bank's 2% target, but policymakers remain divided about how long the higher inflation readings will persist as supply bottlenecks caused by the pandemic begin to fade.
The music group formed in 1980s when its members were students at the University of South Carolina.
He tore an ACL during a camp workout in June.
All the infections were in people over 50. One attendee of the 92-person wedding in Houston died; they'd had India's Covaxin vaccine.
The delta variant is quickly becoming the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S. In fact, the variant is moving across the nation at such a rapid pace, that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that it makes up roughly 80% of COVID cases in areas of the Midwest and upper mountain states, and 51.7% of all new COVID cases in the U.S. over the last month, according to the Washington Post. But despite the fact that the delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading so quickly through
It took 75 years for a disgraced family in Japan to finally find peace. Last month, the remains of Hideki Tojo, the man who served as Japan’s prime minister for most of World War II, was approximately located. Born in Kōjimachi, Tokyo, on Dec. 30, 1884, Tojo was the third son of a lieutenant general in the Imperial Japanese Army (IJA).
The Partition of India in 1947 was accompanied by almost unimaginable atrocities. There were reports of pregnant women having their babies cut from their bellies, children being tortured to death, and other abominations that I can barely bring myself to think about, let alone commit to the page. Hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, died, and tens of millions were displaced.
Photo credits: Tim Foster As of July 2021, 18 states have legalized recreational marijuana while another 18 have legalized cannabis solely for medical purposes. Meanwhile, Florida, Connecticut and Hawaii all have introduced legislation supporting legalization. As cannabis becomes decriminalized across the country, one of the unintended consequences is an increase in use — and inevitably, an increase in cannabis intoxication. Cannabis-associated emergency department visits have gone up by a compo
NewsmaxNewsmax anchor Rob Schmitt cavalierly suggested on Friday night that vaccines are “against nature” because some diseases are just “supposed to wipe out a certain amount of people” since that’s just the “way evolution goes.”In recent weeks, right-wing media has seamlessly shifted from casually pushing vaccine hesitancy on its viewers to outright advocating for vaccine resistance, culminating in a crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Texas this weekend cheering at the fa
A health care investigative reporter explains how America's medical system got so out of whack and what patients can do to protect themselves from excessive fees.
I lost a lot of weight following the popular diet. It wasn't sustainable for me, but I still implement parts of it in my new weight-loss journey.
Dozens of people began leaving one-star reviews for the popular hot springs online after it announced its COVID-19 vaccination policy.
When the Supreme Court handed down its two recent final decisions, one in a major voting laws dispute and the other addressing a donor disclosure requirement, both were considered victories for conservatives — and both were reversals of the country's most controversial appellate court.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/APWhile the Manhattan District Attorney’s office undertook a years-long, high-stakes battle to obtain Donald Trump’s tax records—twice returning to the Supreme Court—some of the most damning evidence was quietly in the possession of someone who was more than willing to turn it over: the ex-daughter-in-law of a top Trump Organization executive.Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, has always been key to u
Fox News Channel’s Maria Bartiromo and Donald Trump pushed baseless theories on her Sunday show about the shooting death of Ashli Babbit, the insurrectionist who was killed breaking into the U.S. Capitol – and online observers immediately took her to task with one person saying, “Maria has gone full cuckoo.” On this week’s “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo,” she and Trump’s conversation about Babbit and what lead up to her being shot by Capitol police on Jan. 6 provoked a wave of back
The internal Republican Party war continues to be red-hot between the pro-Trump and anti-Trump camps.
Touted as a midway point between CBD and cannabis, the new cannabinoid is all the rage in some states.
House appropriators ripped a proposal to decommission four littoral combat ships contained in President Joe Biden’s Pentagon budget request for next year as “a misuse of taxpayer funds.”