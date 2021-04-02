SC’s Lindsey Graham says AR-15s are necessary in case of ‘breakdown of law and order’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Emily Bohatch
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

South Carolina’s U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham spoke out Thursday against a possible future assault weapons ban during an event at a Greenville gun store, where he shot an AR-15.

The Seneca senator posted a video of himself shooting the gun on Instagram, with a caption that said guns like the AR-15 are necessary “if there is a breakdown of law and order.”

“(A)nd that can happen — we’ve seen it happen in our major cities,” Graham wrote in his Instagram caption. “Remember Hugo, where people were isolated for days? Remember Katrina? It’s not impossible to find yourself in the modern world without any police protection, because that’s just the way the times are in which we live in.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lindsey Graham (@lindseygrahamsc)

Graham’s comments come as some members of Congress push for stronger gun regulation in multiple pieces of legislation, including a bill that would institute an assault weapons ban. That bill, introduced in early March, would ban the sale, transfer and manufacture and importation of assault weapons. President Joe Biden has called on the Senate to pass the ban.

The United States has instituted an assault weapons ban before, from 1994 to 2004. Graham said during that time, there was no evidence that crime rates decreased due to the ban.

However, while crime rates themselves did not fall during the ban, the number of mass shootings did, according to multiple studies.

Graham called on the Senate to bring up the assault weapons ban bill for debate.

“ If you really want to ban assault weapons, bring up the bill, and let’s have the debate,” Graham said. “The reason Senator Schumer won’t bring up the so-called Assault Weapons Ban, which is a misnomer, is because it won’t pass. It won’t get 50 votes, much less 60,” he said, referring to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York.

Currently, the Senate is split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats. Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, serves as the tie-breaking vote.

The push for stronger gun regulations comes on the heels of a series of mass shootings over the last few weeks. On March 16, eight people were killed during a series of mass shootings at spas and massage parlors across Atlanta. A few days later, on March 22, ten were killed during a shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. Four people were killed, including a 9-year-old boy, during a shooting at a business complex Wednesday in Orange, California.

Recommended Stories

  • Pope meets cardinal he fired, in apparent reconciliation

    Pope Francis celebrated Mass on Thursday with Cardinal Angelo Becciu, according to the cardinal who was fired by the pontiff last September on accusations of embezzlement and nepotism. Becciu told Italian journalists that the Mass was said in the chapel of the cardinal's apartment in the Vatican. Father Angelo Sceppacerca, an aide to the cardinal, confirmed the meeting in a telephone call with Reuters.

  • Top SC officials to appeal federal judge’s freeze on new state anti-abortion law

    South Carolina’s new anti-abortion law is clearly unconstitutional, a federal judge says, but that isn’t stopping an appeal by top state officials who hope that a new U.S. Supreme Court will want to ban most abortions.

  • 49ers sitting just inside top half in EPSN post-free agency power rankings

    Jimmy Garoppolo and health will be the two biggest factors in determining how the 49ers fit in the NFL power rankings.

  • Republicans say Biden's not focused on infrastructure, but their voters like some of his proposals

    Mitch McConnell called Biden's infrastructure plan a "major missed opportunity," but a Morning Consult/Politico poll shows his voters may disagree.

  • Gov. Kemp: Biden moving MLB game from Georgia 'a distraction' from border crisis

    Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp responds on ‘America’s Newsroom’ to President Biden saying he'd move all-star game out of the state over voting law.

  • Officials found an unaccompanied 4-year-old boy walking toward the US border, as Biden faces a surge in migrant children trying to enter

    Mexico's National Migration Institute said the boy, from Honduras, was found alone and walking toward the US border near the Rio Grande river.

  • Piers Morgan will talk to Tucker Carlson in first interview since Meghan drama

    Piers Morgan, who left his "Good Morning Britain" job after doubting claims by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, talks Monday to Fox News' Tucker Carlson.

  • Speculation over Kane's future not a game Mourinho wishes to play

    Jose Mourinho refuses to "play that game" regarding speculation over Tottenham Hotspur star striker Harry Kane's future after he was linked with replacing Sergio Aguero at Premier League rivals Manchester City.

  • Old Tunnels and Rusting Bridges: America's Creaking Infrastructure

    Engineers say that when infrastructure works, most people do not even think about it. But they recognize it when they turn on a faucet and water does not come out, when they see levees eroding or when they inch through traffic, the driver’s awareness of the highway growing mile after creeping mile. President Joe Biden has announced an ambitious $2 trillion infrastructure plan that would pump huge sums of money into improving the nation’s bridges, roads, public transportation, railways, ports and airports. The plan faces opposition from Republicans and business groups, who point to the enormous cost and the higher corporate taxes that Biden has proposed to pay for it. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Still, leaders in both parties have long seen infrastructure as a possible unifying issue. Urban and rural communities, red and blue states, the coasts and the middle of the country: All are confronting weak and faltering infrastructure. “It’s a dire need,” said Greg DiLoreto, a former president of the American Society of Civil Engineers, which publishes an extensive report card on the subject every four years. The 2020 report gave the country a grade of C-minus, a slight improvement after two decades of Ds. Far more needs to be done, DiLoreto said: “It’s a terrible report card to take home to your folks.” Roadways and bridges are still in use decades after the end of their projected life spans. Sewer and water systems are aged and decaying. And a changing climate threatens to worsen old vulnerabilities and expose new ones. In the broad contours of the plan released by the Biden administration, specific proposals and figures are given for some of these infrastructure needs. The plan, for instance, proposes an extra $115 billion to modernize bridges, highways and roads that are in “most critical need of repair.” But other projects, such as levee systems, are not explicitly mentioned, and it is unclear how they might factor into the proposal. We took a look at seven examples of urgent infrastructure vulnerabilities across the country, ranging from specific projects to broader problems. — Deteriorating Rail Tunnels Under The Hudson River Connecting New York City to New Jersey The 111-year-old tunnels used by commuter trains and Amtrak have deteriorated rapidly since Hurricane Sandy flooded them with salt water in 2012. Officials in New York and New Jersey have beseeched federal officials for years to help build new tunnels, arguing that the failure of one could have a devastating economic impact far beyond the region. The Trump administration resisted their appeals. Riders have been plagued by delays and cancellations, with similar problems affecting railways along the Northeast Corridor. Passenger railways across the country have struggled with a lack of federal funding, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers report card, creating a repair backlog of $45.2 billion. The Biden administration says its plan would replace buses and rail cars and expand transit and rail into new communities; it is unclear how the Hudson River tunnels might be involved. — The Creaky Brent Spence Bridge Crossing the Ohio River between Cincinnati, Ohio, and Covington, Kentucky President Barack Obama stood at the base of this bridge in 2011, describing legislation that would help improve it. In 2016, President Donald Trump also made assurances to replace the structure. Yet the bridge has remained a source of frustration. Rusty and creaky, it has been listed as “functionally obsolete” in the federal bridge inventory since the 1990s, and it has a history of bottlenecks and crashes. There is a $2.5 billion plan to fix the bridge and build a new one alongside it, but in Covington, Kentucky, some have expressed worries about the proposal. The mayor told The Cincinnati Enquirer that it was an “existential threat,” citing the size of the proposed bridge (some traffic would still cross over the old one, as well). Biden’s plan vows to fix the nation’s 10 most economically significant bridges but has not specified which ones those are. “If there is any project eligible, this would be it,” Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the minority leader, told local reporters at a news conference Wednesday. “Hopefully somewhere in the bowels of this multitrillion bill, there’s a solution.” — Crumbling Schools Vulnerable to Earthquakes Puerto Rico While children around the world have been going to school remotely since the coronavirus pandemic struck last year, many students in Puerto Rico had been out of class months earlier. That was because a school in southern Puerto Rico had crashed to pieces after a serious earthquake Jan. 7. The collapse brought attention to the more than 600 schools on the island that shared a “short column” architectural design, which makes them vulnerable to tremors. Teachers and parents were wary of reopening, and the schools with that design risk remain closed. Children who had gone to them are still learning remotely. In addition, nearly 60 schools were closed after inspections following the earthquakes showed structural deficiencies. About 25 had “persistent” problems that predated the earthquake and its aftershocks, Puerto Rico’s education secretary told The New York Times last year. Government officials recently acknowledged that in the year the schools were closed for the pandemic, no repairs had been made on any of the hundreds of vulnerable schools. — Hundreds of Rural Bridges, All Closed Across the country Major bridges that carry tens of thousands of cars and 18-wheelers are not the only ones showing their age. So are smaller bridges in rural areas, which have much less traffic but are no less vital to a community’s ability to function. (In Mississippi alone, officials list 355 bridges that have been closed because of their age or dilapidation.) Under the president’s infrastructure plan, 10,000 of these bridges would be fixed. Of the nation’s bridges, 71% are rural. They make up 79% of the bridges rated as poor or structurally unsound, according to Trip, a transportation research nonprofit group. Advocates for rural communities say the problems with bridges are indicative of a wider lack of connectivity — by roadways and through broadband internet. (The president’s plan also says it will deliver access to reliable high-speed internet to the 35% of residents of rural communities without it.) Rural roads and bridges have a $211 billion backlog in improvements. Some of these projects, such as adding guardrails and widening lanes, could make it safer to drive on rural, noninterstate roads, which account for a disproportionately high number of the country’s traffic deaths. — Water Crisis in Mississippi Jackson, Mississippi Many vulnerabilities in infrastructure were exposed when a powerful winter storm swept through Texas and into the Southeast in February. One of them was the water system in Jackson, the state capital, where residents went weeks with a boil notice in place. The water crisis inflamed enduring tensions in Jackson, ones that grip many communities where white residents have fled and tax bases have evaporated. The city has old and broken pipes. It does not have the funding to repair them. City officials estimated that modernizing Jackson’s water infrastructure could cost $2 billion. The storm also caused power failures for millions of people across Texas, which has prompted lawmakers there to weigh an overhaul of the state’s electric infrastructure. At least 111 people died as a result of the storm, according to state officials, and it also caused widespread property damage and left some residents to face huge electric bills. Under Biden’s plan, lead pipes and service lines would be eliminated, and more transmission lines for electricity would be installed. — Dams Increasingly Battered by Climate Change Michigan and many other states When Michigan state officials investigated what had led to the collapse of the Edenville and Sanford dams last year, which caused thousands to evacuate and inundated hundreds of homes and businesses, the conclusions were stark: A historic flooding event had caught up with years of underfunding and neglect. The country has roughly 91,000 dams, a majority of which are more than 50 years old, and many are an exceptional rainfall away from potential disaster. As dams have aged, the weather has grown more severe, rendering old building standards outdated and creating conditions that few considered when many of the dams were built. Residential development has also steadily spread into once rural areas that lie downstream from the weakening infrastructure. According to the Association of State Dam Safety Officials, about 15,600 dams in the country would most likely cause death and extensive property damage if they failed. Of those, more than 2,330 are considered deficient, the group said. While the Biden plan mentions “dam safety,” it gives no details. — Levees That Can No Longer Consistently Hold Across the country The country has tens of thousands of miles of levees, which safeguard millions of people and trillions of dollars’ worth of property. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers operates a small fraction of the nation’s levees, while the rest are maintained by a patchwork of levee districts, local governments and private owners. But floodwaters care little about who is in charge of maintenance, as the catastrophic 2019 floods in the Midwest showed. When record-breaking rains fell, levees were breached or overtopped across the region, drenching farmland, inundating homes and causing billions of dollars in damage. The rainfall is not likely to let up soon, given new weather patterns driven by climate change. And some of the officials whose towns and cities were most affected by the 2019 floods are adamant: Simply refurbishing levees is not going to work anymore. “Levees aren’t going to do it,” said Colin Wellenkamp, executive director of Mississippi River Cities & Towns Initiative, an association of 100 mayors along the Mississippi River. His group presented a plan to the White House last month detailing a “systemic solution” to flooding. It includes replacing wetlands, reconnecting backwaters to the main river and opening up areas for natural flooding. A plan that simply replaces infrastructure, rather than rethinking what it encompasses, will be ineffective and ultimately unaffordable, Wellenkamp said. He is not sure whether his group’s proposals have been folded into the Biden plan. But he sees little choice. “This is a losing game unless we incorporate other, larger solutions,” he said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Michigan governor concerned about Florida travel

    Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a factor in Michigan's surging COVID-19 cases is fewer people were infected earlier in the pandemic than in other states (April 2)

  • Biden administration plans historic $5bn investment to combat gun violence in hard-hit areas

    Proposal comes as the nation has seen gun violence increase and marks the first time the government has made an effort to address the root causes Janet Molstad holds a sign at the Colorado state capitol during a discussion on gun violence in the wake of the Boulder shooting. Photograph: Alyson Mcclaran/Reuters The Biden administration plans to invest $5bn toward gun violence prevention in the nation’s most hard-hit areas as part of a key infrastructure package announced this week. This investment marks an important step in acknowledging the disparate impact of gun violence and is the first time the government has set aside this much money at one time to address community violence holistically over a multi-year period. “Historically, the federal government’s approach, particularly when faced with surges in gun homicides, is to fund strategies that over-police,” said Paul Carillo, community violence initiative director for the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, in a statement. “The Biden administration demonstrated a commitment to addressing the root causes.” series links The proposal comes as America has witnessed a significant increase in gun violence during the pandemic. Los Angeles has recorded an 11-year high in homicides. Philadelphia is seeing one of the highest annual gun violence rates in half a century. Joe Biden has long been a firm advocate for gun control and has called for bans on assault weapons and universal background checks. He has reiterated his resolve after the first high-profile mass shootings of his tenure in the White House. But advocates have long called on the administration to address the less-acknowledged, but more prevalent, incidents of gun violence that plague city streets which are concentrated among Black and Latino communities. Biden’s $5bn proposal would work to create and scale up community-based violence prevention strategies. The money would be allotted over eight years and go toward employing street outreach workers, making violence prevention work sustainable, and giving organizations a steady stream of funds so they can lessen their reliance on competitive one-time grants. Funds earmarked for localities where shootings are surging are meant to help underserved communities rebound from pandemic-related losses and heal from the sustained spike in homicides. The money would also contribute to programs such as summer jobs and training opportunities for those most at risk of being affected by gun violence as a victim or would-be shooter, a White House administrator said. “It’s been a long time coming and we think this plan is a great signal that this work is finally being taken seriously,” said Dr Antonio Cediel, campaign manager for LIVE FREE, a national violence prevention organization. “This creates a whole new set of opportunities. We have to tackle gun violence where it is most concentrated,” Cediel added. “These strategies have track records and we know they work. It’s just a matter of scaling them up.” Cediel was one of 10 gun violence prevention advocates who met with Susan Rice, Biden’s domestic policy adviser, to call for the administration to take dramatic action and focus on the Black and Brown communities that face the highest levels of gun violence. Other advocacy groups, including March for our Lives and Amnesty International, have celebrated the announcement. A statement from Amnesty International USA read, “After years of inaction from the federal government on gun violence, President Biden’s plan to invest in our communities demonstrates hope that those most affected by this violence will receive help.” Everytown for Gun Safety applauded the plan, “This funding will save lives.” We applaud @POTUS for proposing $5B to support community violence prevention programs as part of the #AmericanJobsPlan.For decades, these Black-led organizations have reduced violence with these critically important programs—this funding will save lives. https://t.co/CcWcDMQc2T— Everytown (@Everytown) March 31, 2021 Biden on Wednesday described his infrastructure plan as, “a once-in-a-generation investment in America”. Other proposals include expansive updates to the nation’s roads, water systems, and electrical grids, and – if it passes – could create an estimated 100,000 jobs, Biden said during the plan’s unveiling. “Our infrastructure is crumbling. These are among the highest value investments we can make. We can afford to make them. We can’t afford not to.” Biden said.

  • Myanmar coup: Six-year-old shot 'as she ran into father's arms'

    Khin Myo Chit was killed by security forces in her home, becoming the crackdown's youngest victim.

  • Editorial: America's parade of gun violence comes to Orange, Calif.

    Four people are killed and another is wounded in Orange as our parade of gun violence continues.

  • Joe Biden was reduced to tears by Hunter Biden's addiction

    Hunter Biden's drug and alcohol addiction forced his father to make a tearful intervention at the height of the last year's presidential campaign. The president's second son told CBS of the family's desperate attempts to tackle his long-standing substance abuse in a series of CBS interviews ahead of Tuesday's publication of his book "Beautiful Things", Matters came to a head at Joe Biden's Delaware home in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election. Hunter Biden stormed out of the house with his father in pursuit. "I tried to go to my car and my girls, literally blocked the door of my car," Mr Biden said. Joe Biden grabbed his son in a bear hug. "He just cried, just that I don't know what to do. I don't know what to do," Hunter Biden said. "I thought, I need to figure out a way to tell them that I'm going to do something, That's how powerful I don't really have a force more powerful than my, my family's love except addiction." Hunter Biden's problems with drugs and alcohol were well documented as he went in and out of rehab. But it was the president's 51-year-old son's business dealings, joining the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, which threatened to derail Joe Biden's campaign. Mr Biden admitted that he probably would not have been appointed to the company's board if his family name had been different. He conceded, in retrospect, accepting the position could have been a mistake, because it had become a distraction. Mr Biden promised not to work for any foreign companies while his father was in the Oval Office. "Did I make a mistake? Well maybe in the grand scheme of things. Yeah. "But did I make a mistake, based upon some ethical lapse? Absolutely not." He added: "I don't regret being on the board, what I regret is not taking into account that there would be a Rudy Giuliani, and a president of the United States that would be listening to this, this ridiculous conspiracy idea, which has again been completely debunked by everyone."

  • Father and Son Die After Dad Tried to Save 5-Year-Old Who Fell Into Water During Fishing Trip

    Sterling Holman, 38, and his son Braylin, had previously gone missing

  • Church of England Easter meal advice leaves bad taste after claims it 'appropriated' Jewish Seder

    The Church of England has withdrawn guidance for hosting an Easter meal at home after being accused of "appropriating" Jewish tradition. Due to the Covid pandemic, the Church issued guidance on how to celebrate Maundy Thursday – which marks the beginning of the three-day celebration of Easter – at home. In a document entitled "Prayer at Home", it said: "This short form of prayer is intended to be used at home by those who at this time of the pandemic are unable to gather with others to celebrate the Holy Communion on the evening of Maundy Thursday. "While the prayers and actions echo motifs from the Jewish Seder, this is not such a meal. Jewish people will understand the resonance of the symbols and practices in very different ways from Christians." It went on to encourage families to gather at the table with a bowl of warm water, flatbread, honey and a sprig of rosemary, and for the youngest to ask questions to their elders about the tradition. Critics said the guide appears to be "appropriating liturgy" from the Jewish faith and portrays striking similarities to the Jewish Seder meal. A Facebook event was also promoted by the Church on Wednesday with a screenshot from a video – which was never published – showing a family appearing to take part in a Christian-style Seder. Members of the clergy have claimed the guidance is inappropriate and "taps into ... centuries of anti-Semitism on the part of Christians". Nick Nawrockyi, Rural Dean of Grimsby and Cleethorpes, told The Telegraph it was "clear" from the screenshot that there were "little elements of trying to replicate a Jewish Seder meal". He said: "It's not appropriate because it's appropriating a liturgy, a ritual rite from another faith, that we don't need to be doing. It's insensitive and it taps into ... and I don't think this was the intention, but it taps into centuries of anti-Semitism on the part of Christians." Dr Jo Kershaw, parish priest of St Anne's Wrenthorpe in Wakefield, tweeted: "It is wrong (and harmful) to steal Jewish ritual. We have our own. They may say this isn't a Christian Seder, but the duck test (if it walks and quacks like a duck....) applies, and that sure as heck isn't what a normal Anglican Eucharist looks like." Rabbi Debbie Young-Somers, from Hendon, north London, said she was "very heartened by the many Christians on my [Twitter] timeline asking people not to appropriate the Passover Seder for Easter". But Rabbi Laura Janner-Klausner, former senior Rabbi to Reform Judaism, said she did not find the guidance offensive, adding: "If they wanted to take Jewish liturgy out of Christianity, it is like taking the soul of Christianity. Easter is completely linked to Passover, which is why it changes date every year, and to deny the Jewishness of Jesus and of Christianity may indicate a discomfort with Judaism and not with Christianity." The Church of England has since withdrawn the guidance and "apologised for any offence caused". Revd Dr Richard Sudworth, its national inter-religious affairs adviser, said: "The Maundy Thursday video and text has been withdrawn because of the perceived association of the readings and actions with a Jewish seder meal. "The brief prayers and actions are not, and were not intended to be a Christianised Seder, as the text pointed out. Nor was this intended to replace the celebration of face-to-face Eucharist, that we long for so much. Rather, this was an offering to families to be able to pray and interact, across the generations."

  • ‘I’m not going to get into legislative tactics’: Klain sidesteps reconciliation debate amid infrastructure rollout

    Democrats are discussing whether to use the complex budgetary maneuver to muscle through the president’s $2 trillion plan.

  • Kamala Harris Moving into Vice President's Residence After More Than a 2-Month Delay Due to Renovations

    The vice president and second gentleman have been staying at Blair House since the Inauguration while the home at Number One Observatory Circle underwent renovations

  • Burger King customer mad about wait time opens fire in drive-thru, Tennessee cops say

    Police are still looking for the woman, who was last seen leaving the restaurant in a gray four-door sedan.

  • Analysis: Myanmar's neighbour Thailand unlikely to toughen stance on coup

    Thailand has slightly hardened its language on Myanmar by saying it is "gravely concerned" about escalating bloodshed since a Feb. 1 coup, but close military ties and fears of a flood of refugees mean it is unlikely to go further, analysts say. That leaves Thailand out of step with some members of the 10-strong Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as they seek to ramp up pressure on the junta, but could also position it as a possible mediator. The closeness of the Thai and Myanmar armies was underscored by a request from Myanmar's junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, to Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to "support democracy" within days of ousting elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.