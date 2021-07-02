SC at greater risk of COVID Delta variant due to low vaccination rate, experts say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zak Koeske
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

COVID-19 cases are spiking in several of the least vaccinated states in the country and the highly transmissible Delta coronavirus variant is likely to blame, according to health officials.

The Delta variant, first detected in the U.S. in March, has seeped into South Carolina but has yet to suffuse the state in the same way it has the Great Plains region, where states like Missouri have seen case rates more than double over the past three weeks.

That could change quickly, however, due to South Carolina’s low vaccination rate, state health officials warned Wednesday.

“Missouri has really become the hot spot for COVID-19 in America,” said Dr. Johnathan Knoche, a public health medical consultant for the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. “And its vaccination rates are very similar to ours here in South Carolina.”

As of Thursday, Missouri had fully vaccinated 39.1% of eligible residents. South Carolina has inoculated 42.6%, according to DHEC.

Unless the state can start getting shots into more people’s arms, a surge in cases could be on the horizon, Knoche said.

“With the Fourth of July holiday just around the corner, we may see an increase in cases, including in cases of the Delta variant,” he said. “Unvaccinated people or those who choose not to follow disease control and prevention measures to protect against COVID infection put us all at risk.”

DHEC officials had identified only 10 Delta variant cases statewide, as of Monday, but the true number of Delta cases in South Carolina is likely far greater.

That’s because the state sequences only a tiny fraction of COVID-19 cases — less than 1% cumulatively since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — meaning that most Delta variant cases likely go undetected.

Of the 195 samples sequenced at DHEC’s public health laboratory over the past four weeks, 78% were identified as variants of concern, a designation the CDC uses to describe strains that show evidence of increased transmissibility, more severe disease or resistance to vaccines or medical treatments.

Just over 5% of the variants of concern DHEC identified were of the Delta variety, also known as B.1.617.2, Knoche said.

While still a small proportion of total cases in South Carolina, Delta’s transmissibility makes it capable of expanding in scale rapidly.

The proportion of Delta cases in the Southeast (11.6%) and nationwide (26.1%) has more than doubled in the past two weeks, according to CDC estimates. Public health experts believe that Delta will soon become the dominant strain in the U.S., as it has in countries like Britain, where it accounts for more than 95% of new cases.

Delta has gained traction so quickly because it’s more transmissible than other variants of concern, including Alpha, which has long been the dominant strain in the U.S.

Researchers estimate the Delta variant is between 40% and 60% more transmissible than Alpha, which itself is 50% more transmissible than the original strain identified in Wuhan, China.

There’s not enough research yet to definitively say whether Delta also produces more severe illness in the people it infects, but some early data suggests it might lead to more hospitalizations than Alpha.

Research shows it’s also slightly better than Alpha at eluding antibodies the body makes after a COVID-19 vaccination, although all three brands of shots available in the U.S. are still highly effective against the Delta variant.

“Fully vaccinated individuals in South Carolina are about 88% protected from symptomatic disease and about 94% protected from being hospitalized due to the Delta variant,” said Knoche, adding that people who get just a single shot of the Pfizer of Moderna vaccine are only about 33% protected.

For that reason, he said, it’s crucial more people roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.

“With the Delta variant contributing to more and more cases worldwide, we need to be encouraging all of our unvaccinated friends and families to get their shots now,” Knoche said.

If vaccination rates don’t increase in under-vaccinated areas soon, South Carolina is likely to see COVID-19 case rates jump in those areas, even if they remain flat in places where more people are inoculated.

“We don’t want to encourage having a gap widen between those who are vaccinated and more protected and those who are not vaccinated and are less protected,” Knoche said. “When you have these areas with low vaccination levels and a variant that has high transmission, those are the areas where cases, clusters and outbreaks are more likely to occur.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Test and space: Barcelona telecoms bash lifts 'hybrid' trade fair hopes

    Its biggest act may have been beamed in on a screen, but a smaller, quieter 'hybrid' Mobile World Congress (MWC) has given others hope that in-person events can succeed in a pandemic. For those who did make it to Barcelona, there were no boozy parties, with far fewer such gatherings than in previous years and the only alcohol on offer reserved for hand sanitising. The must-haves at this week's MWC were a negative COVID-19 test, an FFP2 face mask and a digital contact-tracing badge for the 30,000 or so who filed through its testing stations and followed a one-way traffic system to reduce infection risk.

  • EU-approved COVID-19 vaccines protect against Delta variant, says official

    Europe's drug regulator said on Thursday the COVID-19 vaccines approved in the European Union offered protection against all coronavirus variants, including Delta, but called for active monitoring by vaccine manufacturers to stay alert. "There have been a number of variants over the last months and we expect more," said Marco Cavaleri, European Medicines Agency's (EMA) head of vaccine strategy, during a press briefing. "It's very important that there is continuous monitoring and a close surveillance of the performance of all the approved vaccines against emerging variants."

  • Miami Republican Maria Elvira Salazar votes no on removing Confederate statues

    Miami Republican U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar was the only South Florida representative to vote “no” on a bill that would remove statues of Confederates and historical figures who defended slavery from the U.S. Capitol.

  • CDC reports a rise in coronavirus infections as cases spike in southern U.S.

    Coronavirus infections are on the rise in the U.S. The CDC says cases are up 10% since last week -- and as David Begnaud reports, it's largely due to spikes in the south. Emergency medicine physician Dr. Anand Swaminathan joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest in the fight against COVID-19.

  • Anxious Afghans fear tomorrow; many seeking to leave

    Imtiaz Mohmand, just 19, makes a living selling melons out of a crate perched on his three-wheel motorcycle in the Afghan capital’s Kart-e-Now neighborhood. In four days, he and four friends will leave Afghanistan. Mohmand’s frustration and anxieties run like a theme through most conversations in today’s Afghanistan as Afghans witness the final withdrawal of the U.S. military and its NATO allies.

  • Support for Biden erodes among Democrats -poll

    U.S. President Joe Biden has seen his approval ratings erode, mainly among his fellow Democrats and particularly around his handling of the economy.A Reuters/Ipsos poll out Wednesday found 48 percent of respondents said they approved of Biden’s handling of the economy, which is down 4 points from a similar survey in April.Among Democrats, 78% said they approved of Biden's economic agenda, down 7 points from April. The number of Democrats who disapproved of his economic plan rose 6 points to 15%.The national opinion poll conducted in June shows Biden still enjoys higher approval than his Republican predecessor Donald Trump ever did. 55% of adults praise Biden's performance in office and 65% like his response to the coronavirus pandemic. At this point four years ago, about 36% of adults approved of Trump.However, the economy has replaced healthcare and disease as a top concern, with nearly a quarter of adults who were polled calling it the most important problem. A majority of Americans are worried about rising living costs, and the public is almost evenly split over how much the government should do to make things better, according to the poll.The eroding support for Biden coincides with Democrats struggling to pass major parts of his agenda in Congress. They failed this month to generate enough support for federal voting rights legislation, and the future of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan is still in flux after months of negotiations with Republicans.

  • COVID-19 cases are spiking in the U.S., CDC warns

    COVID-19 cases are on the rise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned. The rising numbers are partly driven by spikes in cases in the South. David Begnaud has more.

  • Ammon Bundy avoided convictions in Oregon, Nevada. His winning streak ended in Idaho

    The Republican gubernatorial candidate now has an acquittal, a mistrial and a conviction in three court cases.

  • A Major EV Battery Bet for India Is on Aluminum Over Lithium

    (Bloomberg) -- A drive to reduce dependence on imported materials and technology, especially from China, is pushing India to invest in a battery technology that uses aluminum rather than lithium as the key ingredient. Indian Oil Corp., the nation’s largest oil refiner, has teamed up with startup Phinergy Ltd. to develop the Israeli company’s aluminum-air battery.India has few exploitable options to produce lithium, the key metal for the current generation of electric-vehicle batteries, but its e

  • California to vote on Sept. 14 whether to recall Governor Newsom

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -A Republican-led drive to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, will go to a special vote on Sept. 14, the lieutenant governor declared on Thursday, shortly after the state's top election official certified the recall petition. The race to oust Newsom 2-1/2 years into his four-year term is shaping up to be chaotic, as several high-profile Republicans - including transgender celebrity Caitlyn Jenner - have said they will run to replace him. Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis said in a statement that a special election would be held on Sept. 14 to determine "whether Gavin Newsom, Governor of the State of California, shall be recalled, and if the majority vote on the question is to recall, to elect a successor."

  • What’s melioidosis? CDC raises alarm as handful of cases found in 3 states — one fatal

    One of the patients is still hospitalized and the other has been discharged to a “transitional care unit.”

  • Frozen Shrimp Is Being Recalled After Customers Reported Illnesses

    The packaged shrimp was distributed nationwide.

  • Why the US isn't following the World Health Organization's mask guidance

    The World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are out of step in their COVID-19 mask guidance, prompting confusion. In light of sky-rocketing cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant around the globe, last week the WHO called for all vaccinated people to continue to wear masks. The CDC, however, has not followed suit.

  • COVID delta variant kills Kansas City area resident as cases rise, officials say

    Most of the cases of this highly contagious form of COVID are hitting people younger than 30 who aren’t vaccinated.

  • Vietnam seeks to boost testing as coronavirus cases hit record

    Vietnam reported a record in new coronavirus cases on Thursday and prepared to conduct mass testing on half of the population of its biggest city, as it tries to contain its biggest outbreak so far. Most of the 713 new cases were in Ho Chi Minh City, the southern economic hub of 9 million people, about half of which authorities are aiming to test before Tuesday next week. Vietnam has so far reported only 17,576 cases of COVID-19 and 81 deaths, most of those since late April.

  • Sweden, noted for its lax COVID-19 response, never mandated face masks. Now it's dropping its vague recommendation to wear one at all.

    Sweden only recommended that people were face masks at certain hours on public transport - a very different approach to most other countries.

  • Why Sorrento Therapeutics Is Climbing Today

    Rising numbers of new COVID-19 cases might have investors anticipating strong demand for the company's 15-minute test.

  • Face masks not necessary in US to curb Delta variant, CDC chief says

    The World Health Organization recently urged a return to mandatory face masks indoors to fight the Delta coronavirus variant.

  • These 7 Foods Will Help Keep Your Cholesterol in Check

    Even active people need to pay attention to their levels. Here’s what to buy the next time you go shopping.

  • He rejected the COVID-19 vaccine and almost died. Now he's preaching its virtues to Congress.

    Joshua Garza almost died of COVID-19 after rejecting the vaccine. Now he’s preaching its virtues before Congress.