SC Health Corporation (SCPE): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

SC Health Corporation (NYSE:SCPE) was in 16 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

SC Health Corporation (NYSE:SCPE) was in 16 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. SCPE has experienced a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds recently. There were 17 hedge funds in our database with SCPE positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that SCPE isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are tons of formulas stock traders put to use to analyze stocks. A pair of the less known formulas are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best fund managers can outperform the market by a superb amount (see the details here).

Now let's analyze the new hedge fund action regarding SC Health Corporation (NYSE:SCPE).

Hedge fund activity in SC Health Corporation (NYSE:SCPE)

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -6% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 0 hedge funds with a bullish position in SCPE a year ago. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in SC Health Corporation (NYSE:SCPE) was held by Perceptive Advisors, which reported holding $10 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Hudson Bay Capital Management with a $8 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Glazer Capital, Moore Global Investments, and Hudson Bay Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Bulldog Investors allocated the biggest weight to SC Health Corporation (NYSE:SCPE), around 0.43% of its 13F portfolio. Glazer Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.41 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SCPE.

Since SC Health Corporation (NYSE:SCPE) has experienced a decline in interest from the smart money, logic holds that there is a sect of fund managers that slashed their full holdings by the end of the first quarter. It's worth mentioning that Greg Poole's Echo Street Capital Management cut the biggest stake of all the hedgies monitored by Insider Monkey, worth about $5.2 million in stock. John Thiessen's fund, Vertex One Asset Management, also cut its stock, about $1.6 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 1 funds by the end of the first quarter.