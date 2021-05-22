Friday’s SC high school softball statewide playoff scores, postseason schedule
The SC High School baseball playoffs have started. Here is a look at updated statewide schedule. The winners of the district round will meet in a best-of-three upper/lower state championships on May 24. The state championships begin June 1.
Class 5A
District 1
Friday
Fort Mill 4, Dorman 3
Fort Mill 4, Dorman 2
District 2
Friday
Byrnes 6, Clover 1
Upper State Championship
Best-of-3 Series
Monday
Byrnes at Fort Mill
Wednesday
Fort Mill at Byrnes
Friday
Fort Mill vs. Byrnes, if necessary at a neutral site
District 3
Friday
Lexington 6, Berkeley 5
Berkeley 7, Lexington 5
District 4
Friday
Ashley Ridge 4, St. James 1
Lower State Championship
Best-of-3 Series
Monday
Ashley Ridge at Berkeley
Wednesday
Berkeley at Ashley Ridge
Friday
Berkeley vs. Ashley Ridge, if necessary at a neutral site
Class 4A
District 1
Friday
Catawba Ridge 10, Greer 0
District 2
Friday
Lugoff-Elgin 6, Indian Land 4
Lugoff-Elgin 6, Indian Land 2
Upper State Championship
Best-of-3 Series
Monday
Lugoff-Elgin at Catawba Ridge
Wednesday
Catawba Ridge at Lugoff-Elgin
Friday
Catawba Ridge vs. Lugoff-Elgin, if necessary at a neutral site
District 3
Friday
Colleton County 10, South Florence 9 (11)
District 4
Friday
Darlington 3, North Augusta 0
Darlington 7, North Augusta 2
Lower State Championship
Best-of-3 Series
Monday
Darlington at Colleton County
Wednesday
Colleton County at Darlington
Friday
Colleton County vs. Darlington, if necessary, at a neutral site
Class 3A
District 1
Friday
Union County 7, Palmetto 2
Union County 10, Palmetto 8
District 2
Friday
Broome 3, Seneca 2
Seneca 4, Broome 0
Upper Championship
Best-of-3 Series
Monday
Seneca at Union County
Wednesday
Union County at Seneca
Friday
Union County at Seneca, if necessary at a neutral site
District 3
Friday
Aynor 10, Hanahan 9
Aynor 15, Hanahan 5
District 4
Friday
Dillon 3, Gilbert 0
Dillon 9, Gilbert 8
Lower State Championship
Best-of-3 Series
Monday
Dillon at Aynor
Wednesday
Aynor at Dillon
Friday
Aynor vs. Dillon, if necessary at a neutral site
Class 2A
District 1
Friday
Chesnee 5, Crescent 4
District 2
Friday
Legion Collegiate 4, Ninety-Six 0
Legion Collegiate 10, Ninety-Six 3
Upper State Championship
Best-of-3 Series
Monday
Chesnee at Legion Collegiate
Wednesday
Legion Collegiate at Chesnee
Friday
Legion Collegiate at Chesnee, if necessary at a neutral site
District 3
Friday
Buford 10, Pelion 1
District 4
Friday
Andrew Jackson 9, Latta 3
Lower State Championship
Best-of-3 Series
Monday
Buford at Andrew Jackson
Wednesday
Andrew Jackson at Buford
Friday
Andrew Jackson vs. Buford, if necessary at a neutral site
Class A
District 1
Friday
Dixie 9, Lewisville 6
District 2
Friday
High Point Academy 8, Whitmire 6
Upper State Championship
Best-of-3 Series
Monday
High Point Academy at Dixie
Wednesday
Dixie at High Point Academy
Friday
Dixie vs. High Point Academy, if necessary at a neutral site
District 3
Friday
Lake View 4, East Clarendon 3
District 4
Friday
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 4, Johnsonville 3
Lower State Championship
Best-of-3 Series
Monday
Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Lake View
Wednesday
Lake View at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Friday
Lake View at Bamberg-Ehrhardt, if necessary at a neutral site